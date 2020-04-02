Chris Cuomo, coronavirus, says he chipped a tooth while trembling

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Coronavirus CNN anchor Chris Cuomo shivered so violently Tuesday night that he chipped a tooth, he said on Wednesday, describing his symptoms.

“I’ve never had anything like it,” said Cuomo, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s younger brother, broadcast from the basement from his house.

“I have never had a fever like the one I feel all the time, and my body hurts, and the tremors and the worry that I can’t do anything about it.”

CNN CHRIS CUOMO ANNOUNCES THAT HE HAS CORONAVIRUS

The youngest Cuomo tested positive for the disease Tuesday.

On Wednesday, in conversation with CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Cuomo, 49, recognized his chipped tooth.

“You had these rigors … so bad that I think you chipped a tooth,” said Gupta, who remembered the symptoms Cuomo experienced as two spoke on the phone Tuesday evening.

“Yes,” intervened Cuomo.

Wednesday was the second consecutive day that Cuomo was working from home with the virus.

Gupta assured Cuomo that it was okay to take a day off.

“You are absolutely right,” said Cuomo. “You have to take care of yourself first or you can’t take care of someone else.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Despite the severe symptoms, Cuomo said that “it was a beautiful day” because he discovered that neither his wife nor his children had tested positive for the coronavirus.