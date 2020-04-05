Christen Limbaugh Bloom: 7 Ways to Develop the Attribute You Really Need in Quarantine

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Have you set new quarantine goals for the coronavirus? I have seen a lot of uplifting material (both Christian and laity) for the past few weeks, encouraging people around the world to use this time of isolation to reflect and improve.

All of these self-improvement discussions have led me to wonder if there could be a universal goal that every person could adopt at this unique time in history. I am convinced that we can all find inspiration in the life of King Solomon.

King Solomon was the third king appointed to rule over God’s chosen people, the Israelites. God of a night appeared to Solomon in a dream and said, “Ask for anything you want me to give you.”

Solomon could have taken advantage of this unique opportunity by treating God like a genie in a bottle, by asking for power and wealth. Instead, he thanked God for his great kindness and humbly asked that God grant him a wise and a wise heart.

In turn, “God gave Solomon wisdom and great insight, as well as an understanding as immeasurable as sand by the sea. Solomon’s wisdom was greater than the wisdom of all the people. of the East and greater than all the wisdom of Egypt “(1 Kings 4: 29-30).

Although Solomon lived thousands of years ago, the lessons of his life still apply to modern times. This prolonged period of isolation caused by the coronavirus has disrupted our daily routines and given the whole world a new perspective on the things that we should really appreciate.

As we seek to redefine the priorities of our own lives, let us take a closer look at Solomon, the man who had the supernatural opportunity to change his life forever, and who chose the wisdom of God as a vehicle for change.

God assures us in the New Testament that we can obtain this same wisdom if we truly believe that we can receive it (James 1: 5). But to truly desire the wisdom of God, we must first realize that there are two different types of wisdom. One comes from God and the other is motivated by our own selfish desires (James 3:15).

We cannot always trust our earthly wisdom. Despite how much we may think that we are making decisions for “good” reasons, we must understand that our judgment is clouded by sin, so we cannot trust our own discernment. So how do we know if the discernment we are using comes from our own will or that of God?

James 3 identifies the seven attributes of divine wisdom, which we can all use as a set of checkpoints for decision-making: “But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first pure; then peaceful, attentive, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere ”(verses 17-18).

These are fine words – but what do they mean in this context? We must consider each attribute one by one to prevent us from being influenced by our own untrustworthy thoughts.

1. The wisdom from above is pure, which means that it has not been tainted by our guilty aspirations. Instead, it is completely aligned with the desires of God.

2. He is peace-loving. He cares about the interests of others and promotes unity rather than division.

3. It’s sweet. In other words, it reflects deep respect and consideration for all of God’s children.

4. It conforms, which means that it is subject to the Holy Spirit, to the will of God.

5. He is full of mercy and good fruit. Decisions made with the discernment of God will bring peace and love rather than destruction and resentment.

6. He is steadfast. He is not influenced by flattery, temptation or lying as a truth

7. It is sincere. Romans 12: 9 tells us that this type of sincerity “hates evil and clings to good”.

Ironically, although King Solomon did not ask God for wealth and power, God ended up blessing Solomon with these earthly treasures also because of his humble heart. Solomon would continue to write the majority of Proverbs, the book of the Bible focused on the benefits of divine wisdom. He wrote in Proverbs 16:16 “How much better is it to get wisdom than gold, get insight rather than silver!”

Knowing that Solomon actually possessed both wisdom AND wealth and an ever-appreciated wisdom above his earthly treasures should encourage us all to put our efforts into aligning our hearts with God’s.

“He who obtains wisdom loves life; he who cherishes understanding will soon prosper ”(Proverbs 19: 8).

