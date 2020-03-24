Christopher Meloni flashes abs and a quarantine kilt

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Christopher Meloni is serious about his self quarantine in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic – to his wardrobe.

The “Law & Order: Special unit for victims“The star, 58, entertained his Twitter followers on Monday with a glimpse of what he decided to wear – or not to wear – while bunkering indoors as the pandemic continues to spread.

Her outfit of choice? A kilt.

“Quarantine kilt. With or without glasses?” The actor interviewed his fans with side-by-side photos of him wearing a red and green checkered kilt.

In one photo, the actor is wearing nothing but a kilt and socks, showing his six abs. The other photo shows the actor in the same kilt, with a white button-down shirt and red glasses.

The look sent Meloni’s disciples into a frenzy, many focusing on his heart.

“Without the kilt,” wrote a dashing follower, adding in a second tweet, “Oohh, you asked about glasses, my bad one.”

Another fan replied, “King U really brightened my day.”

“No one is focusing on glasses, man,” wrote another fan with laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, some fans were anxious to find out how the actor stays in such great shape.

“I could go both ways but more importantly, what is your training regimen?” asked one of them.

“Thank you for posting this in these dark times,” added one of his supporters.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath and can appear within two to 14 days of exposure to the virus.

Tuesday morning, the global number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeded 380,000.