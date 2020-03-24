Chronicle: The “winless” Olympic Games have another chance

Money speaks, which is the short answer as to why it took so long for the swell at the International Olympic Committee to listen to reason.

For weeks, IOC leaders have voiced their refusal to close Tokyo 2020 as a noble cause instead of a money grab. But it’s because they could afford it. Five days earlier, asked if postponing the games would affect the committee’s ability to pay its bills on time, President Thomas Bach did not have to think long.

“The IOC has no cash flow problems,” he replied.

Never mind, the same athletes who organized the games were expected to continue to sacrifice and suspend their lives in the meantime. American fencer Kat Holmes, to name just one, was scheduled to start medical school this fall and won’t know when – or if – she will be able to compete in 2021.

“I didn’t come this far not to give 100% to the Olympics,” she said, adding a moment later, “I don’t want to enter my first year of medical school without m ‘not 100% either.’

But it’s not the tough choice stories like Holmes or the photos and videos of world-class competitors reduced to lifting weights in empty parking lots or hitting volleyballs on a board in the backyard. who finally convinced the IOC and Japanese Organizers to disconnect the plug. It was not even threats from Australia and Canada to stay away, nor was the US Olympic Committee’s growing reluctance to participate. It was simple math.

The reported cost of hosting Tokyo 2020 was already over $ 28 billion. In the same New York Times interview where Bach admitted that the IOC had a lot of money on hand, he also conceded that delaying the games for a year or two did not pose a real threat to its viability at long term.

“We have our risk management policies in place and our insurance and this will allow us to continue our operations and organize the future Olympic Games,” said Bach.

“Hiding empty seats” is a popular saying in the televised sports industry, which executives are constantly reminding producers and directors. It’s based on the idea that if only so many fans showed up in the stands, why would a spectator bother to watch?

Well, a paved Olympics in July would have made it impossible to hide anything. It was already a logistical nightmare. With almost all sports suspended following the pandemic, more than two-thirds of the 11,000 potential Olympians in 200 countries were still unqualified. There is no way of knowing how many of them, let alone Olympic officials, spectators and corporate sponsors and their customers would have begged with security concerns.

But it’s a safe bet that when Bach presented the spreadsheets alongside the risk management and insurance policies, he and the rest of the IOC officials concluded that they would risk much more from their nest by going forward this year instead of the next. .

A few days ago, he asked for four weeks to do this assessment. Instead of apologizing for having chained people, Bach returned in two days, still pushing the myth that “the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world is now”.

Whatever.

The saving grace is that it is not all about money. Most Olympic athletes make many sacrifices without expecting to get rich. For every LeBron James and Simone Biles, whose last round of the Olympics may have evaporated due to the postponement, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of Olympic athletes who will use it as fuel.

Good facilities and enough time to train, as most people demand, and almost all of the reactions that occurred after Tuesday’s announcement were expressions of relief and a promise to double efforts.

“The terrain never changes,” said David Brown, Rio 2016 100-meter Paralympic gold medalist and fastest blind on the planet.

“They finally canceled, so now what?” he asked, then answered his own question. “It’s time to grind.”

“This will allow us to train even more and find the things we were missing,” echoed Jérôme Avery, Brown’s guide guide and a former Olympic sprint hopper himself.

In the next breath, the two men concede that they have it relatively well, especially compared to many of their competitors. They train and live at the American Olympic Center in Chula Vista, California, and sponsors like On, a Swiss sportswear manufacturer that supports Brown, help him cover his other expenses.

“The only thing that has changed for us in the past few weeks is that we are not running together,” said Brown with a laugh. “You know, social distance and everything.”