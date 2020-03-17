CIBC changes hours and closes branches due to COVID-19 epidemic

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce changes the opening hours of its bank branches and temporarily closes some that do not offer over-the-counter treasury and banking services in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The bank says 816 of its locations will remain open, but will operate under modified hours, while 206 will temporarily close as of Wednesday. He said he would release a list of bank locations and hours of operation on Wednesday.

CIBC says that any employee affected by the temporary changes will continue to receive their full salary.

The bank is also setting up assistance for customers affected by job loss or other circumstances and urged those who need help to contact the bank to explore the options.

The move comes as public health officials urge people to limit contact with others to reduce the threat of the new coronavirus.

Businesses across the country have responded by downsizing, changing operations and finding ways to allow employees to work from home.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are taking preventive and preventive measures to continue serving our customers while protecting the health and safety of our customers, team members and the communities we serve “said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CIBC executive officer. Vice President, Personal and Commercial Banking.

“We remain ready to assist our clients in their banking needs and we are proud to support our clients and our community as we work together through the current situation.”