Cigna and Humana to waive user fees for coronavirus

Two of the leading U.S. health insurers waive all direct costs associated with coronavirus treatment, said President Trump over the weekend. Customers of both companies will not need to make co-payments or other forms of cost sharing for COVID-19 care.

“Two of the country’s largest health insurers, Humana and Cigna, announce that they will forgo co-payment, which is a big deal. For anyone who understands insurance, he does not easily give up co-payment, but we we asked them to do it, and they did it, “said Rose Garden’s Trump on Sunday, according to the Hill.

MAINE DECLARES THE FIRST DEATH RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS

Cigna CEO David Cordani and Humana CEO Bruce Broussard later confirmed the news by speaking to Bloomberg, saying in a joint statement that they “are intervening as aggressively as possible to promote access to care and peace of mind.”

Health care providers would be reimbursed at the network rates of insurers or Medicare rates. Cigna said the canceled payments would start on Monday and continue until May 31.

These measures could save these patients thousands of dollars, depending on their coverage and the amount of health care they have used so far this year, for the treatment of coronavirus. This follows Aetna’s announcement last week that it is offering patient payment exemptions for hospital stays related to the coronavirus.

TEXAS DAD “ PERFECTLY HEALTHY ” WITH CORONAVIRUS IS DEAD OF COVID-19, SAYS THE FAMILY

Many insurers have previously waived patient fees for tests or doctor and telemedicine visits to encourage people with symptoms of coronavirus to seek help.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.