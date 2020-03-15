Cirque du Soleil closes its shows in Las Vegas because of a virus

Cirque du Soleil, creator of several of Las Vegas’ most popular shows, said on Saturday that it is temporarily suspending its productions in Las Vegas as well as worldwide due to the news coronavirus trigger.

In a statement, the company said it made its decision based on public health authorities calling on people to limit their social interactions to stop the spread of the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL COVERAGE OF FOX NEWS CORONAVIRUS

The shows that will be canceled on Sunday will be “Ö” at Bellagio, “KA” at MGM Grand, “The Beatles LOVE” at Mirage, “Mystere” at Treasure Island, “Zumanity” at New York-New Yoek and “Michael Jackson ONE” at Mandalay Bay.

Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras, Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth are also canceled.