Citizens United Calls on FEC to Fill “Gap” After Bloomberg Sends $ 18 Million to DNC

EXCLUSIVE: Citizens United Calls On Federal Election Commission To End What It Calls “Campaign Gap” After Mike Bloomberg transferred more than $ 18 million from its now suspended and self-funded presidential campaign to the National Democratic Committee.

Citizens United, a conservative nonprofit organization famous for its role in easing restrictions on campaign funding, filed a petition with the FEC this week. The file, obtained exclusively by Fox News, pushes to limit the amount that a federal candidate can transfer to a committee of a national political party in order to prevent a self-financed candidate, like Bloomberg, transfer what are essentially personal funds into amounts that otherwise exceed annual limits.

BLOOMBERG TRANSFERS 18 MILLION DOLLARS TO DNC

The petition states that “since 1980, the federal electoral campaign law has allowed candidates for federal office to transfer surplus funds to their official campaign accounts at national, state or local party committees without limitation”.

But the record notes that, historically, these transfers were largely made up of contributions made within normal limits by a combination of individuals, political action committees and parties.

“Last month, however, a major flaw was discovered,” said the petition.

This refers to the transfer by Bloomberg of $ 18 million in “surplus” campaign funds to the DNC. The billionaire and former mayor of New York announced the transfer shortly after the suspension of his presidential campaign.

“These funds, however, did not consist of contributions from sources subject to the FECA contribution limits, but rather came from the candidate’s personal funds, which are not subject to any contribution limit,” said Citizens United in the petition. . “Although the Bloomberg transfer may be in accordance with the letter of the regulations governing the transfer of funds from candidates to committees of national political parties, it is certainly not in accordance with the spirit of the law.”

Citizens United adds that “the Bloomberg transfer appears to be the first time a candidate has transferred funds entirely from their personal funds by an amount that far exceeds the amounts that the candidate could contribute directly to a national party committee.”

Under current FEC rules, Bloomberg’s maximum contribution to any party committee in the 2019-2020 calendar year would have been $ 35,000.

Citizens United President David Bossie, a Trump campaign surrogate who also helped lead the President’s campaign in 2016, forwarded the petition to the chair of the House Judicial Committee, Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y., and to the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, RS.C., appealing Congress must also act.

“We think questionable transfers like this could become a dangerous trend unless immediate action is taken by the FEC,” Bossie wrote to Nadler and Graham. “Nothing in the current regulatory regime exists to prevent other wealthy people from becoming candidates for federal office in order to follow the same path as Mayor Bloomberg.”

Bossie then questioned a perceived double standard.

BLOOMBERG CAMPAIGN IS CUT WITH FEC COMPLAINT FOR $ 18 MILLION TRANSFER TO DNC

“The silence of anti-First Amendment Democrats and the left is deafening,” he wrote. “If this transfer had been made to the Republican National Committee by an individual such as Charles Koch or Sheldon Adelson, the indignation of the left would have created a dominant media firestorm that the republican billionaires buy our Republic.”

But a source on Capitol Hill familiar with Bossie’s letter has grown back.

“Bossie is an opinion leader on campaign finance issues,” the source told Fox News. “However, it is a bit rich that the guy whose organizational namesake is synonymous with money in politics is now complaining about money in politics.”

The source added, “The correct answer is that we should be moving in a more inclusive direction by allowing individuals to spend their money on politics as they see fit. Period.”

Citizens United is best known for its legal action against the FEC which has become a landmark case before the Supreme Court. The organization won the case, after the court overturned a law prohibiting companies from spending money in federal elections.

A spokesperson for the FEC told Fox News that they were unable to comment on the regulatory petition as it would be submitted to the full agency, but noted that the FEC currently operates without a quorum. work – which means that the entity is not able to go ahead with the development of rules at this stage. time.

Neither a DNC spokesperson nor a Bloomberg campaign spokesperson responded to Fox News’ request for comment.