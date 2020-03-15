City of Illinois says it did not ban gun sales as part of coronavirus emergency declaration

A Illinois The city is telling residents that it does not prohibit the sale of firearms or that it does not plan to seize property in the midst of an uproar over an emergency declaration stressing the alleged power of the mayor to do during the coronavirus trigger.

“This statement follows several false statements circulating online,” said one city. Press release read Friday. “To be clear, there is currently no gun ban and no intention to seize property or close businesses. In addition, there are no restrictions on the sale of alcohol or gas or the possibility of entering or leaving Champaign. “

The municipal council adopted an ordinance which, according to the city, reiterated the emergency powers already granted in its code.

These powers included ban the sale of firearms and ammunition and close all liquor stores, as well as end the sale and distribution of gasoline. According to the order, Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen also has the power to seize personal property.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) released a “national alert” on Friday, condemning the city council’s decision to adopt the ordinance.

“Champaign’s ordinance is a wake-up call to law-abiding gun owners across the country. We must be very vigilant about any attempt to destroy the Second Amendment in the jurisdictions of the country”, alert read.

The city said in its press release that the municipal code has authorized a variety of powers since 2006.

“The mayor has the power to exercise other emergency powers under article 12-39 of the municipal code of Champaign, which has existed since 2006; however, and in the known circumstances, no other measure is planned, “said the city.

According to The News-Gazette, Champaign city attorney Fred Stavins also said that the order granted an authorization that had been on the books since 2006.

“Again, there is nothing that compels the exercise of these powers, and they are extensive, no doubt – you look at them and say,” Holy cow! The mayor can confiscate property! “I hope it will never be necessary,” said Stavins.

Feinen also said that she hoped not to get there.

“Make sure we are prepared and ready for any eventuality. I hope all this is useless and that none of the emergency measures that we have put in place are necessary, “she said. WCIA.