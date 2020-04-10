Civil Liberties Must Be Monitored During Pandemics, Experts say

Governments restrict civil liberties through public health orders across Canada, including in the North, must be extremely careful, experts say.

In Nunavut, public health orders published under the Public Health Act restrict travel, meetings and group religious practice.

in the Northwest Territories and Yukon, the borders are also closed to all non-residents and anyone returning to the territories must self-isolate for 14 days.

I prefer dad … to be upset than to kill everyone I love. – Nicole Giles, resident of Iqaluit

These measures are widely seen as necessary to fight the pandemic.

“I think it’s absolutely necessary right now,” said Nicole Giles, an Iqaluit resident. “I think it’s the only way for us as a community to survive this.”

Giles regularly talks on the phone to his father, who is upset that he doesn’t see his grandchildren.

“But in wartime, we all have to make sacrifices … I would rather miss my vacation, I would rather Dad stay at home and be upset than all those I love die.”

Dialogue vs legal orders

But experts warn that any brake on personal freedoms, such as those enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, must be closely monitored.

Michael Bryant is the Executive Director and General Counsel of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. (Submitted by Michael Bryant)

Michael Bryant, head of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, says his organization is concerned about the recent movement of Canadian politicians from dialogue to enforcing public health orders.

In Nunavut, a order made on March 23 by the Government of Nunavut gives the RCMP, wildlife, regulations and peace officers the power to conduct house searches without a warrant in certain cases.

“If the focus is on punishment, you will end up driving people to avoid getting caught rather than conforming to behavior,” said Bryant from his Toronto office.

“Leaders must engage in leadership and advocacy and base everything on evidence, not turmoil and frustration, which we have seen a lot in recent times.”

“Power is like a virus”

Today more than ever, Canadians need their elected leaders to be transparent and accountable, but there has been a reverse trend recently, said Bryant.

Three departments of the Government of Nunavut refused requests for CBC interviews on the impact of the pandemic on the civil liberties of Nunavummiut.

“We conduct daily media scrums with the media that are televised live to the public,” said a government official in an email.

But a scrum doesn’t allow an informed conversation for the benefit of the public like an interview does, said Bryant.

“Many questions have not been asked and have not been answered due to the lack of availability of territorial politicians.”

Barbara von Tigerstrom is a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and specializes in health law. (David Stobbe)

Governments in Canada operate with too much administrative secrecy in a non-pandemic period because they are so risk-averse, he said.

A state of emergency can create a culture of arrogance in governments in addition to this secrecy, said Bryant.

“Power is like a virus, it infects and it grows and it inflates people’s egos.”

But governments across Canada have followed a democratic process as closely as possible, according to another expert.

Barbara von Tigerstrom is a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and specializes in health laws, which generally include emergency public health measures.

“I think they are doing as well or better than governments around the world, which are all in trouble,” said von Tigerstrom.

Civil liberties and basic human rights were a huge problem before the pandemic. – Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

Canadian governments have all tried voluntary approaches before applying mandatory measures with enforcement, she added.

“It is more respectful of our rights and our culture in Canada to respect rights.”

The public must be aware of the need to make quick decisions with limited and changing information during a pandemic, said von Tigerstrom.

This means making hypothetical decisions that affect individual freedoms for reasons of public health.

“This is the delicate line to draw: what freedom to give to governments to limit our freedoms.”

An archive photo of downtown Iqaluit. Iqaluit resident Nicole Giles said she considers public health measures necessary for her community “to survive this.” (Kyle Muzyka / CBC)

All public health emergency laws in the country have “sunset clauses”, which means that emergency orders must be reviewed and justified regularly, said von Tigerstrom.

In Nunavut, this period is every 14 days.

But von Tigerstrom said the pandemic affects many more in Canadian society than others, revealing glaring gaps in equality.

Member says civil liberties already uneven before coronavirus

Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, MP for Nunavut, told CBC News that the pandemic highlights the territory’s long-standing housing, infrastructure and affordable crises.

“If these barriers were already removed, we would not be as worried, frustrated, stressed as we are, and it is because the federal government has neglected Nunavut for decades,” she said after speaking out. – isolated in Ottawa.

MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq says the pandemic highlights the territory’s long-standing housing, infrastructure and affordable crises. (Sara Frizzell / CBC)

The civil liberties of Nunavummiut were already unequal to many other Canadians before the pandemic, she said.

For example, freedom of mobility: for family members in a Nunavut community to visit a family in a neighboring community, they must spend thousands of dollars that they often do not have, a declared Qaqqaq.

“Civil liberties and basic human rights were a huge problem before the pandemic,” she said, “and now we see the consequences of the lack of action in the provision of these fundamental civil liberties and human rights by the federal government.”