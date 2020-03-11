Climate change puts N.W.T. cemeteries in “crisis” and worried communities

Many communities in the Northwest Territories are concerned about the impact of climate change on their cemeteries.

The issue was raised by several community representatives at the recent annual general meeting of the Association of NWT Communities. In Inuvik.

“Due to climate change and the melting of permafrost, our Dettah cemetery is currently near the end of its life,” said Jason Snaggs, CEO of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

“Most people now prefer to be buried in the Yellowknife cemetery.”

The current Dettah cemetery, said Snaggs, faces problems of subsidence and overcrowding.

Jason Snaggs, President and CEO of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, says that Dettah Cemetery in the Northwest Territories is facing collapse and overcrowding. (Mackenzie Scott / CBC)

He said they hope to work with researchers from Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, and the Aurora Research Institute in Inuvik, to identify “the right permafrost” on which they could build a new cemetery.

“As we move forward in the search for a new cemetery, we are working with MACA [the N.W.T.’s Department of Municipal and Community Affairs] to see how we can alleviate a crisis that exists today, “said Snaggs.

He hoped that the use of data from the geographic information system would be useful.

“We don’t want to face this problem in the next five to ten or ten years. We want to have a cemetery that can last another 40 years.”

At the meeting, representatives from Tuktoyaktuk, Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic also said that they were facing problems with their cemeteries due to climate change.

Competing with Mother Nature

The hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk is already concerned about the possibility of houses falling into the ocean due to the erosion of the shoreline of “The Point”, the northernmost area of ​​the hamlet.

Erwin Elias, the mayor of Tuktoyaktuk, said the community was in a state of emergency due to rapid coastal erosion. His cemetery is located about 24 meters from the beach.

Erwin Elias, mayor of Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories, said his community was in a state of emergency due to the rapidly eroding coastline. (Mackenzie Scott / CBC)

“This is obviously something we want to make sure we never lose to the ocean,” said Elias.

“We all understand that we cannot compete with Mother Nature, but we want to preserve it for as long as possible.”

Elias said that a feasibility study had been completed on coastal protection, but that the hamlet will now have to complete “detailed coastal engineering” before it can write a proposal for federal funding.

Tuktoyaktuk will open a new cemetery further inland this year, said Elias. He said they would not close the current cemetery, but noted that they “face a situation” in which they have no place for certain families.

Elias said he was not surprised that other communities were facing the same problem.

2 communities received federal support

“Clearly, climate change is having a huge impact on everyone, and most recently in the past 10 years, where it recently started to occur,” he said.

A representative from the NWT Association of Communities said that he knew of at least two communities that had received federal funding for adaptation to climate change to address threats to cemeteries.

Behchoko received $ 65,000 in 2018-2019 to investigate the flooding in his cemetery and develop restoration options. The Rat River Development Corp. de Fort McPherson received $ 4,600 in 2017-2018 to carry out several initiatives, including work on his cemetery, located near the edge of the escarpment.