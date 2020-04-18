Climate-induced “megadrought” emerges in western United States, study finds

The American West could enter a “megadrought“worse than anything in the historical record, a new climate study of Columbia University suggested.

With the region suffering from an extended series of dry years from 2000, scientists have been warning for years that climate change could push for longer-term drought. Although there have been wet years – like 2019 – global water resources have been subjected to unprecedented stress.

A mega-drought, an intense drought that has lasted for decades or more, once plagued the Southwest desert. Over a thousand years ago, there is evidence that natural megadrows devastated the region repeatedly – often leading to social upheavals among indigenous civilizations.

The new research, published in the journal Science, showed a comprehensive long-term analysis covering nine US states from Oregon and Montana through California, New Mexico and also part of the north Mexico.

Using 1,200 years of tree ring data, modern weather observations and 31 advanced climate models, scientists like the study’s lead author, A. Park Williams, concluded that they had enough evidence to to say that America was “on the same trajectory as the worst prehistoric droughts”.

Williams, an associate research professor at Columbia University at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, compared the region’s ancient megadroughts from 800 AD until the late 1500s with the records of soil moisture from 2000 to 2018.

He found that this 19-year period was the second driest of all time, although other mega-routes lasted longer.

In addition, this mega-drought has the amplified impact of global warming on its dry cycle.

In this part of the West, climate change has 2.2 degree Fahrenheit temperature increase over the past two decades. And, because hot air retains more moisture, additional moisture is drawn from the ground.

Although prolonged mega-drought is not inevitable and complex climatic variations that ended past mega-drought events may recur – like La Niña conditions – warmer temperatures make natural dissipation more difficult. ‘drought and regional temperatures in the west are expected to continue to increase. .

“Because the background is heating up, the dice are increasingly loaded into longer and more severe droughts,” said Williams.

The study also indicates that about half the pace and severity of this historic drought can be attributed to human-caused climate change, resulting in the depletion of reservoirs and aggravation of forest fires.

Skeptics have largely dispelled fears about the human impact on global warming, claiming that climate change has been going on for ages. They also claimed that the dangers of a warming planet were exaggerated and questioned the impact fossil fuels have had on climate change.

“It doesn’t matter if it is exactly the worst drought of all time,” said co-author Benjamin Cook, affiliated with Lamont and the Goddard Institute for Space Studies. “What matters is that the situation has been much worse than it would have been due to climate change.”

Additionally, Williams and his team discovered that the 20th century was the wettest century in the 1,200-year record. So, according to Cook, the conditions that we can consider “normal” were in fact an outlier.

“The 20th century has given us an overly optimistic view of the amount of water potentially available,” said Cook. “It shows that such studies are not just about ancient history. They concern problems that are already there. “

“There is no way to escape the basic conclusion that this drought in which we are currently living is certainly, in terms of severity, one of the worst mega roads in the last millennium – and climate change has contributed to important way to get there. worse, “said Williams.

The study was also co-written by Edward Cook, Jason Smerdon, Kasey Bolles and Seung Baek, all from the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory; John Abatzaglou from the University of Idaho, and Andrew Badger and Ben Livneh from the University of Colorado Boulder.