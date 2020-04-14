Clinton ex-lawyer threatens to sue Nevada unless harvest of ballots is allowed

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Prominent Democratic lawyer representing Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign threatens to sue the state of Nevada unless he immediately suspends prosecution for harvesting ballots before the June 9 primary, among a host of other requests, according to one letter obtained by Fox News on Tuesday.

Marc Elias, who now represents the Democratic Party of Nevada, also called for a substantial expansion of access to in-person voting in the upcoming primary – although just a few days ago he said it was was a “national disgrace” that Wisconsin was going ahead with the person. vote in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. (In both cases, he cited health concerns.) The Democrats feared that a high turnout in Wisconsin would hurt their chances, while they have more optimistic prospects in Nevada.

READ THE FULL LETTER FROM ELIAS; HOW BULLETIN HARVESTING HELPED DEMS ROUT GOP IN CALIFORNIA

Writing April 10 to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, Republican, Elias set out for the first time to Nevada Revised Statutes section 293.330 (4), which only allows certain people, such as family members, to return ballots. In his letter, Elias argued that “many Nevada voters will not be able to return their postal ballots themselves and have no family members – or are separated from these family members due to social estrangement – who can do it for them. “

“We request that your office and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office immediately announce a stay of prosecution under this statute for all elections where postal voting will be the primary means of voting in the state,” said said Elias. This decision could allow anyone, including political agents, to return large numbers of voters’ ballots to polling stations.

At the same time, Elias called on Nevada to stop throwing ballots when the signatures on voters’ ballots look different from those on voter registration, saying “secular election officials have never had the necessary expertise “to make a specific decision.

“In an environment where the vast majority of Nevada voters will vote for the first time by mail, there is a real possibility that hundreds of thousands of Nevada voters will be disenfranchised due to the arbitrary determinations of these non-public officials trained, “writes Elias. In the alternative, Elias said that those who turn out to have incompatible or missing signatures should be given two additional weeks, instead of the normal one-week deadline, to clarify the matter.

Elias also demanded that Nevada “require that postal ballots be sent to all registered voters in Nevada, not just those with active status.” Elias said the state’s electoral law does not distinguish between the two categories of voters.

Republicans have argued that many states fail to properly clean up their electoral lists. Last year, California was forced to remove 1.5 million ineligible voters after a court settlement last year when California roles showed a 112% record.

Elias also urged Nevada “to require more than one face-to-face voting center per county in the most populous counties in the state as well as those with population centers that are geographically distant.”

“Nevada’s voters have a proud tradition of voting in person during the first voting period or on election day,” wrote Elias. “Having one location in person in each county presents certain risks and difficulties for voters in a variety of circumstances – voters in dense urban communities, for example, will be forced to go to dangerously overcrowded polling stations, while that rural voters will have to travel unreasonable distances – just to vote. “

On April 6, however, Elias called it “national shame” that “could well cost lives” when the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked an order to ban voting in person. “No one should have to choose between voting and their health,” Elias wrote on Twitter.

Elias, among others, is known for his role in hiring private research firm Fusion GPS to probe Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign – efforts that led to the unverified anti-Trump case.

Elias did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News, but the Republicans argued that the letter denounced Democratic partisanship.

“The democrats’ hypocrisy knows no bounds,” said Richard Walters, chief of staff to the National Republican Committee (RNC). “The same people who feared making fun of in-person voting last week suddenly asked for more in-person voting opportunities.”

Elias, however, seemed to cite health concerns in both cases – first by criticizing Wisconsin for voting in person, then arguing that the limited polling stations in Nevada would force voters to find themselves in crowded spaces.

But Walters underscored the demand to harvest ballots as part of a larger plan.

Walters added: “The whole strategy of the Democrats is to legalize the harvesting of ballots across the country, and this letter proves it. Sending door-to-door activists from the far left to collect ballots not only endangers people’s health, but threatens the security of their ballots. The last thing our country needs in times of crisis is to weaken confidence in our elections, but that is exactly what would happen if the Democrats were successful. “

In 2018, although they had substantial leads on election day, many Republican candidates in California saw their advantage diminish and then disappear, as late Democrats’ votes were counted in the weeks following the election. Many observers have pointed out that Democrats’ use of ballot collection is the key to their success in elections.

“For the record, there was a lot of evidence that the ballot harvest was continuing,” Neal Kelley, Orange County registrar for voters in southern California, told Fox News.

In Orange County – once considered a Republican stronghold in the state – every seat in the House went to a Democrat after an unprecedented tally of “250,000” email votes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“People were carrying hundreds and 200 of them. We had several people calling to ask if these people were allowed to,” said Kelley.

Andrew News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.