Clocks are advancing as more provinces reflect summer time

Times are changing in Canada as clocks advance this weekend as an increasing number of jurisdictions reject daylight saving time.

Saskatchewan has been on standard time for decades and the Yukon announced earlier this week that this weekend will be the last time residents change their clocks.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said on Friday that about 90% of Albertans polled said they wanted to cut daylight saving time and stop changing the clock by one hour twice a year.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that our entire region in North America is moving in this direction,” said Kenney in Morinville, Alberta, for an independent announcement.

“I personally support the idea, but we will complete our consultations before making a final decision.”

Kenney said the government still wants to speak with airlines and other industry groups that may be affected. He gave no timetable for any decision.

British Columbia introduced summer time legislation last fall after 93% of the approximately 220,000 online survey respondents were in favor. An option to stay with standard time, which returns every fall, was not available.

Prime Minister John Horgan has said he will wait to see if neighboring Washington, Oregon and California will switch to daylight saving time before moving forward with the bill. These states have taken steps to move to one time all year, but still need the approval of the US Congress to make it a law.

Alberta survey

At the end of last year, Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish launched an online survey to ask Albertans if they would like to spend just one year. There were over 140,000 responses.

The province has been in broad daylight since 1971 and residents will have to advance their clock by one hour this weekend.

It is the second time in three years that Albertans have discussed seasonal time changes.

The former New Democrat government dropped a backbench member’s private member’s bill in 2017 to remove daylight saving time after setting off a heated and heated debate.

People who wanted to move at one point said it would be practical, helping children with sleep patterns, helping the elderly take pills on a schedule, and keeping laying hens from going haywire.

Business leaders opposed the change. They said it would put Alberta out of sync with out-of-province customers and partners. Calgary-based airline WestJet said eliminating daylight saving time would make it difficult for early-morning British Columbia travelers as well as passengers traveling through Calgary.

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary NFL Calgary Flames have expressed concern over the impact of some Saturday night games on the West Coast that will not be broadcast until too late in Alberta for some fans.