Closure of the Olympic Flame Handing Ceremony in Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) – The Olympic flame handover ceremony for the Tokyo Games will take place without spectators to contain the coronavirus epidemic, the Greek Olympic Committee announced on Monday.

The committee said that the accreditation cards that had been issued for Thursday’s ceremony at the Athens stadium where the first modern Olympic games were held in 1896 would not be valid. The organ’s headquarters will also remain closed on Monday.

The committee canceled the rest of the Olympic torch relay last week after crowds gathered in southern Greece to watch part of the torch relay in Sparta, where the torch was carried by the actor Gerard Butler.

Greek health officials warned people to stay at home and closed everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to organized public beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and cinemas, to curb the spread of the virus .

Greece currently has 331 confirmed cases and four deaths.