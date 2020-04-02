Closures, Equipment Shortages, and Information About the Polio “Invasions” in Canada

Starting early each morning, Gloria Stephens was slowly making her way into the Halifax Polio Youth Department, wrapping her limbs in warm towels to relax muscles and prevent paralysis. In the background was the swoosh causing headaches from huge breathing machines.

Her day would end 12 hours later by carefully removing the clumsy dress, gloves and mask she was wearing, ensuring that none of her clothes were contaminated. She would return to the former army barracks where she and other nursing students lived in isolation, their food coming from the hospital cafeteria.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” said Stephens, 88, of her working time as a nursing student in the early 1950s at the polio clinic next to the Victoria General Hospital.

“It’s one of the things in your life, in your nursing career, it stays in your mind. It’s hard to say, but we have lost children. And it was very, very difficult. It affects me so far. ”

Gloria Stephens, founder of the Nursing History Nova Scotia Society, is introduced as a nursing student at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax. She worked in nursing for 46 years. (Submitted by Gloria Stephens)

Although the current COVID-19 pandemic has made comparisons with the Spanish flu of 1918-20, which killed millions of people around the world, polio represents a more recent health crisis in the minds of many Canadians.

Polio hit Canada in waves

Polio epidemics struck parts of the country in waves from the 1920s to the 1950s, culminating in a particularly bad year in 1953 with 9,000 cases and 500 deaths nationwide.

“It was sort of our last real national health emergency like this,” said Christopher Rutty, an adjunct professor at the University of Toronto who studied the history of polio in Canada.

COVID-19’s economic and social impact has touched every corner of Canada on a scale beyond polio. But much like today’s pandemic, the fear was real and some of the measures now too familiar.

During the polio epidemics, schools, playgrounds and cinemas were closed in the pockets of the country. According to social historian Leah Morton, public health officials in some communities gave daily briefings on the new cases and the recoveries and families of the infected were quarantined.

Retired nurses were recruited to assist large numbers of patients, while health officials and governments rushed to find much needed equipment. There was a push to develop a vaccine that would finally control it.

Polio is a virus that most often spreads through infected feces that enter the mouth. Although many people did not get sick, in some cases it infected the spinal cord and caused paralysis. Many cases involved children. In the worst-case scenarios, polio damaged the nerves that controlled the muscles around the lungs.

John Bryant reads to children confined to iron lungs at King George Hospital in Winnipeg in December 1953. (University of Manitoba Archives and Special Collections)

The treatment used to keep the sickest patients alive was extreme. They were placed inside a device called an “iron lung” which created a vacuum around their bodies, with only their heads visible. A device called a bellows sucks and expires air, forcing the chest up and down to help them breathe.

COVID-19 may also make breathing difficult. And a bit like current fears Canada will lack vital fans, health officials struggling with polio have struggled to secure enough iron lungs.

At one point, the former Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto was building them in the basement. The Royal Canadian Air Force conducted missions of mercy, bringing steel lungs to desperately short communities. One hospital in Winnipeg had 90.

“It was a major challenge as the epidemics worsened,” said Rutty. “Especially in the 1950s, we had more and more cases of iron lungs and more and more adults.”

General vaccination required for COVID-19: old PM

Vaccinations were the turning point in the fight against polio. The Salk vaccine first appeared in the 1950s, followed by the Sabin vaccine in the 1960s.

On April 13, 1955, technicians from Connaught Laboratories in Toronto harvested the virus for use in the new polio vaccination developed by Dr. Jonas Salk of the University of Pittsburgh. (Fox photos / Getty Images)

Former Prime Minister Paul Martin, who contracted polio at the age of eight, noted that his father, Paul Martin Sr., was instrumental in the development of the first vaccine in Canada when he was Minister of Health in the 1950s.

He said that the same kind of generalized immunization program will be required to control COVID-19 once a vaccine has been developed. But he said it is crucial that this not only happen in North America and Europe.

“Polio still exists in some African countries and some in East Asia,” he said. “The point is, we have to help these countries get rid of polio, or it can come back. And it will be exactly the same with COVID-19.”

Martin said that most Canadians his age will remember their classmates who were paralyzed by polio. He remembers that an iron lung rolled in his hospital room when he was sick.

Former Prime Minister Paul Martin contracted polio at the age of eight. His father, Paul Martin father, was instrumental in bringing the first vaccine to Canada. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

“The guy next to me said,” This is an iron lung and this is where you will spend the rest of your life, “said Martin, noting that he was never placed inside of it and finally recovered completely. “I never forgot it. It was then that I suddenly realized, at the age of eight, that I was sick. “

But there is a significant difference between polio and COVID-19, he said. Polio was predictable, coming in “invasions” summer after summer, he said, contrary to the surprise of COVID-19.

Martin said he contracted polio after playing in the dirty water of a ravine his mother had warned him to stay away from. He later told her that he felt like he had “a plaque in his stomach.”

A history of polio in Canada:

Looking back on 1953, when polio last tracked down Canada. 23:24

“When I got sick, my mother immediately knew what had happened and put me in the hospital,” he said.

Morton, an assistant curator at the Manitoba Museum who studied polio epidemics in the province, said that since epidemics usually occur in summer, there has been much debate over whether to close the pools and delay the schools open in the fall.

Some doctors have even discussed the same dilemmas facing those in the most affected COVID-19 countries: patients to be saved and those to be left to die because there was not enough equipment to move around.

Medical researcher, Dr. Jonas Salk, studies slides in his laboratory, following the invention of his innovative polio vaccine, around 1957. (Three Lions / Hulton Archives / Getty Images)

However, there has not been the same type of large-scale economic impact, said Morton. Unlike today, many businesses have remained open. There are lessons to be learned from polio, she said, including how people support each other.

“I think this kind of community solidarity you see in an epidemic is a really important lesson,” said Morton.

“There is a lot of fear and we are asked to distance ourselves socially from people, but we still have to work together as communities. You have seen this with polio, and I think you really see it today with COVID -19 as well. “

