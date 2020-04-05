Clyburn says House committee on coronavirus stimulus spending will not look into the past: “The crisis is with us”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Regarding the new House committee to oversee the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, majority whip James Clyburn, DS.C., said that he was looking ahead – not past .

The panel, which was formed by the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and tasked with overseeing the distribution of funds from the gigantic 2.2 trillion dollar coronavirus rescue package and monitoring prices, will be “forward looking “Clyburn said on CNN on Sunday. “State of the Union.”

“I understand that this committee will be forward looking, we are not going to go back over what the president may have done or not done before the crisis started,” said Clyburn.

He added: “The crisis is with us.”

Clyburn tried to allay the concerns of President Trump, who last week denounced “partisan investigations” and “witch hunts,” saying that the committee will focus only on stimulus spending.

“The American people are now unemployed, millions of them unemployed, the question is whether the appropriate money will go to support themselves and their families or if the money will end up in the pockets of some profiteers. Said Clyburn.

Pelosi compared the new committee to the bipartisan Senate committee chaired by the former senator. Harry Truman in 1941 to investigate waste, fraud and abuse of defense spending at the start of World War II.

“With more than $ 2 trillion in emergency aid, we need to make sure that those dollars are spent with care and efficiency,” said Pelosi of the massive stimulus bill that Congress has already passed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi said the committee will investigate how the private sector spends its government funds and will lobby to ensure that the federal response is based on experts in science and health. The committee will fight profit, political patronage and price gouging.

“The committee will be empowered to review all aspects of the federal response to the coronavirus and to ensure that taxpayers’ money is spent wisely and efficiently to save lives, provide relief and benefit our economy,” he said. she declared.

It was not immediately clear who the minority leader Kevin McCarthy of California could appoint the GOP leader of the committee or the extent of GOP participation in the committee which Pelosi presented as a “special bipartisan monitoring panel”.

Speaking in a separate call with journalists, McCarthy expressed concern over the appointment of Clyburn as leader of the group, citing reports that he called the crisis an opportunity to “restructure” things depending on the vision of his party.

