CNN coronavirus town hall accidentally asks about Trump’s disturbance syndrome

Oops!

CNN “fell asleep at the switch” for one coronavirus Last Thursday, a viewer’s question about Trump’s disturbance syndrome was broadcast live on television.

As Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CDC director Robert Redfield answered questions from viewers, the CNN screen graphics at one point included the question: “Is Stage 4 TDS considered an underlying morbidity? ”

MEDIA OPPOSING THE CORONAVIRUS TRUMP INFORMATION AIRPORT DOESN’T DO THEIR JOB, SAYS CRITICS

TDS is short for Trump Derangement Syndrome, which is a condition that CNN critics often accuse the network host of suffering from. Conservative social media users and political experts regularly use the term to describe anyone who behaves strangely or makes exaggerated claims of disdain for the President.

The question, attributed to James Fox, only stayed on the screen for a few seconds and Cooper did not ask Gupta and Redfield to resolve it.

Media watchdogs have noticed the apparent prank.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“A submission slipped outside the control room and was broadcast, despite the fact that the viewer asked questions about a condition that cannot be found in the medical books”, Joe DePaola of Mediaite wrote.

“It looks like someone fell asleep at the switch in the CNN control room”, Tom Tillison of BizPac Magazine observed.