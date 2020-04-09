CNN mocked title change for Senate senators blocking $ 250 billion small business fund

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

CNN was criticized by critics on Thursday after a title to its report on Senate Democrats blocking small business financial aid was quickly changed.

Urgent request for $ 250 billion to consolidate depleting small business fund was not passed by the Senate on Thursday after Democrats opposed the measure White House and majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell.

With home lawmakers and social distancing, McConnell sought to pass the infusion of money quickly Thursday by unanimous consent with a group of senators, but the Democrats have blocked the effort because they want supplements to help businesses in disadvantaged communities and an additional $ 250 billion in funding for other priorities.

However, many have noticed on social networks that the CNN definition of the blocked fund had been removed from the Democrats.

“Democrats are blocking the GOP-led increase in funding for the small business assistance program,” reads the first headline posted at 10:36 am, while the second headline reads: “The Senate is deadlocked over more COVID-19 help after Republicans and Democrats blocked competing proposals, “which was updated at 11:15 a.m.

Critics have piled on the Liberal outlet for editorial change.

“The intellectual gymnastics in which CNN will engage to make believe that it is the fault of the GOP will be Olympian”, reacted the radio host Buck Sexton, adding later that they had “already started”.

“I don’t think the explanation for this change will make the @brianstelter newsletter,” said conservative commentator Stephen Miller to CNN correspondent Brian Stelter.

“This has become the most predictable two-step procedure. Someone accidentally wrote down what happened, and then the internal Democratic shorthand team deployed the eraser,” wrote the former chief of staff. by McConnell, Josh Holmes.

Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this report.