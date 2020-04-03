CNN’s Chris Cuomo says he lost 13 pounds in 3 days from a coronavirus

Chris Cuomo said Thursday night that he had lost 13 pounds in three days as the CNN anchor continues to share his battle with the coronavirus.

Cuomo, who tested positive for the disease On Tuesday, he took stock of his condition at a CNN “Global Town Hall” – which aired for 21 hours, standard time of its broadcast. time slot.

Cuomo used the interview to state that the fact that most coronavirus patients suffer from mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization does not mean that the disease is a walk in the park.

“You suffer when you have it at home”, Cuomo told another CNN presenter Anderson Cooper and network chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“Look, this is not a matter of life and death. I don’t think of it that way, or I wouldn’t be putting on a show, “Cuomo said.” I’m not trying to scare people, I’m trying to do the opposite. “

But since his diagnosis on Tuesday, Cuomo, 49, said he had lost 13 pounds, despite eating as good as before his marriage to his wife.

“My wife feeds me like, you know, we were still in the dating phase. So it’s not like I’m in pain for nutrition, ”he said.

“I eat and drink constantly. I’m just sweating and it’s the disease. “

Cuomo, who considers his case to be among the 80% – often cited by health officials – of coronavirus cases that end up being mild, said, “We will do it.”

“But the idea is that it’s easy, so you can be leisurely – they are such deceptive guys,” he said.

“That I know now for the facts.”