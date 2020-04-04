CNN’s Jim Acosta criticized for ‘homicide’ after interrupting Dr. Birx to attack Trump

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

CNN White House chief correspondent Jim Acosta has been widely criticized for interrupting Dr. Deborah Birx during Friday’s coronavirus briefing to attack President Trump.

Birx took a moment on the podium to address the concerns of “who knew what” and said that all countries affected by the pandemic could “look back” to develop a timetable but not “in the middle” of the crisis.

“We can explain why Italy has not done something or Spain has done something or Germany has done something, or we can really say right away – we can all do something”, a explained Dr. Birx. “We can do social distancing and all the pieces that we know are starting to work all over the world country after country. And then, when we have gone through all of this, we can ask ourselves questions about the possibility of could have done better as a global community. “

JONATHAN KARL FROM ABC JOC ACOSTA OF CNN IN A NEW BOOK: EXPLICITLY PLAYING TRUMP STRATEGY WITH THE MEDIA

She then discussed the apparent mistakes made by the World Health Organization (WHO) that led to the epidemic in the United States, which should be investigated.

“I remind you that on February 3, the head of the WHO declared that there was no reason never to ban travel,” said Dr. Birx. “It wasn’t until January 14 that we knew there was human-to-human transmission,”

Acosta quickly derailed his observations of the WHO to overthrow President Trump.

“Dr. Birx, the president said it would go away,” said Acosta. “It’s April.”

“It will go away,” said President Trump. “I said it was going away and it was going away.”

TRUMP RIPS CBS REPORTING ON A QUESTION CONCERNING KUSHNER STOCKPILE’S REMARKS: “YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED WITH YOURSELF”

Many took advantage of social media to detonate the journalist.

“Jim Birch’s interruption of Dr. Birx is an example of how CNN’s echo-journalism model destroys media credibility,” said George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley. “Each question from Acosta is an effort to score points rather than to obtain information. It is a press pandemic that continues to rage without relief.”

Some accused Acosta of trying to “make a plain man” for the female medical expert.

“‘Dear diary: while I’m not an expert, I tried #Mansplaining with a medical expert named Dr. Birx. @Acosta’ ‘”, joked former CNN commentator Paris Dennard.

“@Acosta has just tried to respond to Dr. Birx,” GOP national spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington tweeted.

Others pointed out how Acosta interrupted Dr. Birx while criticizing the WHO, which critics accused of protecting China during the epidemic.

“Of course, Acosta interrupted Birx while she was making an interesting comment on the WHO,” said Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross.

TRUMP SPARS WITH JIM ACOSTA AT CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: “THIS IS WHY PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO LISTEN TO CNN PLUS”

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Acosta made a name for itself during the Trump era for its hostile interactions with the President.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

However, she is even criticized among her colleagues in the White House press corps. In his new book, ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl hit his CNN counterpart, accusing him of “playing into Trump’s explicit strategy of portraying the press as the opposition party”.

“The surest way to undermine the credibility of the White House press corps is to behave like political opposition,” wrote Karl. “Do not speak from the White House briefing room.”