CNN’s Jim Acosta labeled critically hypocritical after ‘xenophobia’ remark after Trump speech

CNN Chief Correspondent at the White House Jim Acosta was called a hypocrite by conservative critics after declaring that President Trump Oval office address on the coronavirus crisis could be considered an “explosion of xenophobia”, because he and his network also used terms labeling the origin of the virus.

The liberal CNN was posted to Acosta immediately following Trump’s comments on the pandemic, which included several noteworthy comments such as the implementation of a temporary travel ban in Europe to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

But Acosta had an anti-Trump takeout.

“The president called the coronavirus a” foreign virus “, which I think was interesting because, I was talking to sources earlier this evening, one of the points the president wanted to make this evening was to get the Americans to pass , is that this virus did not start here, but that they treat it, “said Acosta. “Now why would the president go so far as to describe him as a foreign virus, this is something we will also be asking questions about.”

Acosta then said that Trump “was going to meet a lot of Americans like a snap of xenophobia” because he said the coronavirus was from a foreign source.

City Hall principal Julio Rosas captured the Acosta clip and shared it on Twitter, where many users accused the CNN reporter of hypocrisy. Critics were quick to point out that Acosta and CNN both frequently reported that the coronavirus started in Wuhan, China.

CNN published a story in January, headlined: “Disease detectives are looking for more information on the Wuhan coronavirus” super spreader “, in which the network’s senior medical correspondent has used the word” Wuhan “a dozen times.

Acosta himself called it “Wuhan coronavirus” on January 23.

GOP President Ronna McDaniel asked“Putting aside the fact that their own network has spent weeks calling it a ‘Wuhan virus’, how can this seriously be the strength of an objective reporter?”

“Meanwhile, in reality, it was important to note where the Chinese coronavirus / Wuhan virus came from because China was carrying out an ongoing propaganda campaign to impute the virus to the United States. Their refusal to tell the [truth] at that time so they could still smear the President meant that Acosta and [CNN’s Chris] Cuomo was playing in the hands of China, “Nicholas Fondacaro of NewsBuster wrote. “It’s CNN.”

Others turned to Twitter to make fun of the CNN reporter:

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump dismissed Acosta as “fake news” and the president’s re-election campaign filed a lawsuit last week accusing CNN of knowingly publishing false statements about the collusion with Russia.