CNN’s Joe Lockhart criticized as “sexist” after calling Dr. Deborah Birx “Stepford Doc”

CNN commentator Joe Lockhart has been criticized on social media for what critics have called a “sexist” attack on Dr. Deborah Birx, a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Lockhart was in tears against the coronavirus response coordinator, saying that Birx had “drunk Kool Aid”.

“I suggest that Dr. Birk visit a hospital in New York, then come back and present what she saw. I think it will be a very different briefing than what we saw today. If she says the Truth be told, the people around Trump don’t do it very often, “Lockhart wrote on Thursday, misspelling his name repeatedly.

Lockhart intensified criticism of Birx on Friday, accusing him of sharing inaccurate information to Thursday’s White House coronavirus bailer.

“The only rational defense for Dr. Brix I can think of is that she made a deal with the devil.” Lockhart wrote, again, misspelled his name. “Trump said that as long as they all kissed in the ass, he would listen to them on science. Even if it does, it doesn’t work so well, does it?”

He continued: “Personally, I am no longer interested in hearing Dr. Brix. His attestation of Trump’s vast scientific capabilities in his commercial context was the breaking point. Stepford Doc.”

This was in reference to the 1972 novel “The Women of Stepford”, which surrounds a group of submissive housewives who are suspected of being robots controlled by their husbands.

The CNN political analyst has received numerous criticisms on social media for this remark.

“You are a misogynist,” said Jessica Fletcher of the Daily Wire.

“I can’t say what’s most embarrassing about Clinton’s former flack who became Facebook director who became Serious CNN Pundit – by spelling out Dr. Birx’s name or calling him a ‘Stepford doc’,” tweeted l former CNN producer Steve Krakauer.

“Referring to a world renowned medical profession as just a little sexist” Stepford Doc “,” said RealClearPolitics founder Tom Bevan.

This isn’t the first time Lockhart has raised his eyebrows on Twitter. In February, former Clinton collaborator tweeted “here is an orgasm” in an out-of-context reaction to President Trump, who made fun of FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page following his acquittal by indictment.

In January, he called on Twitter to investigate Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for tweeting while attending the Senate recall trial.