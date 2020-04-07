Coldwater Band Goes To Supreme Court Of Canada For Trans Mountain Expansion

A B.C. The First Nation requests to plead its case before the Supreme Court of Canada for the protection of its drinking water in relation to the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“This request is unlike any other proceeding regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project,” said Coldwater’s request, filed on Friday.

“It’s about ensuring that the only source of potable water on the Coldwater Indian Reserve is protected.”

Coldwater, a band of the Nlaka’pamux nation, is concerned about the approved route of the Trans Mountain expansion and the risk of moving diluted bitumen through a pipeline so close to its water supply.

Chief Lee Spahan said the decision to go ahead with the Supreme Court application was made in consultation with band members who agreed “we have to fight for our water,” a- he declared.

“You know, COVID-19 reminds us of the importance of being able to meet our own needs, such as food and water.”

The existing Trans Mountain pipeline crosses the Coldwater Reserve and there is a spill site on the reserve that has not yet been remediated. The expansion line should be constructed just outside the boundaries of the reserve.

The community aquifer is concerned about flows around and under the reserve.

Coldwater’s application to the Supreme Court states that “when there is potable water on a reserve, protecting that water must be an absolute national priority; and it is of public importance that this Court ensure that the legal mechanisms which can provide such protection are applied in a robust manner. “

More specifically, his request asks the Supreme Court to clarify the scope of Canada’s duty to consult with respect to drinking water on reserves in relation to the aboriginal rights claimed.

“The risk to Coldwater is not only a claimed aboriginal right, but a defined aboriginal interest (its reserve) and in particular the aquifer on this reserve which provides the band’s only source of drinking water,” says the request. .

Federal Court of Appeal Held Adequate Consultation

The Federal Court of Appeal ruled in February that the court would not interfere with Canada’s re-approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and dismissed the appeals of Coldwater and several other B.C. First Nations.

The Federal Court also held that Coldwater had been adequately consulted and taken into account in the federal government’s revised consultation process after the previous cancellation of the approval of the project. He concluded that Canada had resolved the band routing issues and provided “more certainty that the risk to the Coldwater aquifer will be resolved”.

The Federal Court of Appeal noted in its decision that “Coldwater remains unsatisfied”.

Coldwater’s application indicates that, if allowed to present its case to the Supreme Court, the band will argue that the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal did not hold Canada to the right standard for the level of consultation and of accommodation due to Coldwater with respect to the pipeline and its potable water.

Now it will be up to the Supreme Court of Canada to decide whether Coldwater will have the opportunity to plead its case before the highest court in the country. The Supreme Court chooses the cases it will examine.

A pipeline marker for the Trans Mountain pipeline as it passes near the Coldwater River and the Coldwater Reserve in British Columbia (CBC)

According to the Court’s website, it receives up to 600 requests to appear in court each year and accepts about 80 requests per year.

Spahan said his community still hopes the court will allow them to plead their case.

The federal government made no comments before publication.

Trans Mountain did not respond to a request for comment.

Hydrogeological study expected next month

In the meantime, a hydrogeological study of the aquifer under the reserve remains incomplete.

In its conditions of approval, the National Energy Board (now the energy regulator of Canada) told Trans Mountain that it had to complete a hydrogeological study before it could build the enlarged line in the Coldwater area.

Trans Mountain wrote to the Canada Energy Regulator in March that it plans to submit the study to the regulator in mid-May.

Trans Mountain is also expected to submit a feasibility study to the regulator in the coming days regarding the possibility of an alternate route for the pipeline.

Coldwater and Trans Mountain are scheduled to appear before the regulator in the coming months for a detailed hearing on the route where the aquifer and route will also be debated.