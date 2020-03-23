Collins blames Democrats for blocking coronavirus recovery plan, says “play with fire”

Sunday evening, the Senate Democrats blocked the 1.3 trillion dollar economic rescue package Republicans say it would help businesses and families suffer financially from the coronavirus epidemic, US equity futures to drop 5% and trigger a new wave of uncertainty that the two parties can come together and forge an agreement.

Democrats are insisting that President Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Use the funds to put businesses before families. The attempt to advance the legislation failed in a vote of 47 to 47. Sixty votes were required to pass.

Many Americans face unexpected hardships after the coronavirus epidemic hit the country and temporarily closed businesses. The stimulus was championed by Trump, who said on Saturday that the package was very close to being concluded.

McConnell lambasted his fellow Democrats and accused them of being influenced by Senator Chuck Schumer and the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

“I want everyone to understand that if we are not able to act tomorrow, it will be because our colleagues on the other side will continue to twist when the country expects us to come together to solve the problem “said McConnell on the floor. .

Democrats risk being portrayed by Trump as politically determined to stop him at all costs. Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the Democrats’ decision was “irresponsible and reckless.”

“They are playing with fire,” she said, according to the New York Times.

McConnell’s office said Monday morning that three votes were expected Monday after his remarks around noon.

Sunday’s vote came while at least five GOP senators were in self-quarantine, including Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., who became the first US senator to announce that he tested positive for virus.

Many Democrats have complained that the humanitarian aid project did not go far enough to provide health care and unemployment assistance to Americans, and failed to curb a “slush fund” project 500 billion dollars for businesses. They said the ban on corporate share buybacks was weak and that executive compensation limits would only last two years.

“They are trying to push forward a proposal that would be great for giant companies and leave everyone behind,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, according to the Wall Street newspaper.

Democrats have also lobbied for supplements, including food security assistance, small business loans and other measures for workers – claiming that the three months of unemployment insurance offered under the draft plan was insufficient.

Schumer, the leader of the Senate minority, said the draft package “significantly reduces our hospitals, our cities, our states, our medical workers and so many others needed in this crisis.”

Pelosi, D-Calif., Urged colleagues to “take responsibility” as Democrats prepared their own project. The house had just returned from a week’s vacation.

After the failure of the bill, McConnell tore the Democrats apart, accusing them of withdrawing from a bipartisan agreement once Pelosi and Schumer intervened. He said Pelosi had taken “a week off” and “poured cold water over the whole process”.

“She is the Speaker of the House, not the Speaker of the Senate,” said McConnell, according to Politico. “We were doing very well until this intervention.”

Schumer was in touch with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin late Sunday night to negotiate the plans. Their last meeting was at 11:45 p.m. inside Schumer’s officer at the Capitol.

We are closer now than we were in the last 48 hours of an agreement, said Schumer. “Can we overcome the remaining disagreements in the next 24 hours? Yes. We can and must. ”

Earlier, Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday that he was looking forward to finishing the package on Sunday.

He said the government would provide direct deposits, with an average family of four receiving around $ 3,000, as well as “enhanced unemployment insurance” for those fired due to the epidemic.

The fourth part, said Mnuchin, is “an important package of work with the Federal Reserve, which will provide” up to $ 4 trillion in cash that we can use to support the economy. “

“The American economy is strong. We stopped most of it, but when we get through this virus, like I said, I think you’re going to see the American economy recover, we have great companies, we have great workers . “” What we need to do is have a bridge to get through this. “And it’s not the financial crisis that will last for years.”

Ronn Blitzer and Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report