Colonoscopies during a coronavirus pandemic: when screening may be necessary

As the coronavirus spread in the United States, many Americans take a break from regular life, embracing the new "normal" which is social distancing and staying at home. But the epidemic also delayed important medical screenings, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged patients to delay any surgery or elective procedure at this stage.

Routine colonoscopies affected by these recommendations are American Cancer Society recommend every 10 years for those 45 and over who are considered to be at “medium risk” of developing colorectal cancer.

Citing recommendations from the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterological Association, and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, among others, Dr. Joseph Vicari, gastroenterologist and chair of the American Society’s Practical Operations Committee for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, told Fox News in an email that “a screening colonoscopy should be postponed at this time and postponed to a later date.”

“The current recommendations are to postpone and reschedule all elective elective procedures,” he added.

But what about those who have already been diagnosed with colon cancer or who have had polyps – small clumps of cells that usually form on the lining of the colon or rectum and can sometimes develop into cancer?

“The colonoscopy surveillance after colon cancer treatment and the colonoscopy surveillance personal history of colon polyps are non-urgent procedures that could be postponed and postponed to a later date,” he said, while noting that “some surveillance colonoscopies may be higher. priority and may need to be performed.

“Colonoscopy for a family history of colon cancer is an elective elective procedure. The colonoscopy should be postponed and postponed to a later date, “he added.

That said, there are cases where a patient may need to have a colonoscopy despite current recommendations, such as unexplained rectal bleeding or anemia, as well as “imagery suggesting a malignant tumor and results suggesting a new diagnosis of Crohn’s disease or colitis ulceration, “he said.

“Preparations given to cleanse the colon for colonoscopy do not affect the immune system and would not increase the risk of coronavirus infection,” added Vicari.