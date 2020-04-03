Colorado coronavirus death rate rises sharply, Governor says in Pence

the coronavirus epidemic in Colorado is “much worse than we imagined,” wrote the state governor in a recent letter to the vice president. Mike Pence, who heads President Trump’s pandemic task force.

In the March 28 letter to Pence that was made public on Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis reportedly requested additional fans and personal protective equipment (PPE), citing a “crisis shortage” of these supplies in the state.

Polis, 44, a first-time Democratic governor who previously served in the US House, also expressed concerns about the state’s coronavirus mortality rate.

“Colorado’s COVID-19 death rate is increasing faster than any other state right now; the pandemic is spreading so quickly that delay in testing masks the real conditions experienced by Coloradans across the state,” wrote Polished, according to FOX 31 Denver.

He added that Colorado’s relatively small population of 5.7 million (21st in the country) could mask the severity of the situation.

Since Polis sent the letter, the death rate in some other states has exceeded that of Colorado, said state health chief Scott Bookman, according to The Coloradoan from Fort Collins.

The governor asked for 10,000 fans, 2 million N95 masks and 4.3 million gloves, among other supplies, FOX 31 reported.

“In the coming weeks, we expect the biggest leaps in the new COVID-19 cases and the resulting casualties requiring ventilators,” he wrote. “In other words, the coming weeks are a defining moment for us. I ask for your partnership and help at this critical time.”

As of Thursday evening, the state had more than 3,700 cases and nearly 100 deaths, according to Worldometers.