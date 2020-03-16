Colorado nurse with coronavirus: not what I expected

A Colorado nurse says her bout of coronavirus started with “sniffles” – but quickly resulted in nightmarish symptoms that “were nothing like what she expected,” a report said.

Lisa Merck of Crested Butte said she tested positive for the virus after a vacation to Hawaii, where she attended a medical conference, KDVR news station reported.

“We went to a medical conference there and the day we left I had little sniffles. That’s it, “said Merck.

During the plane ride, Merck started to feel pain on the left side of his body, and then his health deteriorated after he returned home, the distribution center reported.

“We came back and my muscles were hurting, my bones were hurting and my joints were hurting very much,” said Merck. “I felt like someone was stabbing me with an ice pick and I was like, ‘I wonder if I have the flu.’”

Her health eventually deteriorated to the point where she went to the emergency room.

“I felt really short of breath, I felt very tired,” she said at the branch. “Finally, Sunday evening, I said to my husband,” I need you to take me to the emergency room. I don’t feel good – every time I get up, I feel like I’m going to pass out. “

She was finally tested for the virus and the results came back positive last week.

She told the store that she lost five pounds from nausea and suffered from muscle pain.

Despite being in the medical field, Merck said that she never anticipated the severe symptoms she had experienced throughout the ordeal.

“It’s nothing like I expected,” Merck told KDVR.

Merck said she “was definitely getting healthier” but would not return to public life until she passed two tests 24 hours apart.

