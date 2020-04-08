Colorado police apologize after dad was handcuffed to daughter in park for violating “social distancing”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Colorado Police admitted it was “obvious that there had been an excess on the part of our police” and apologized to a resident after arresting him on Sunday in a park in front of his 6-year-old daughter for allegedly violating the rules of social distancing.

Matt Mooney, 33, was playing T-ball with his wife and daughter at Donelson Park when three officers from the Brighton Police Department approached him, he said. FOX31 Problems solving.

Mooney said he refused to give the police his identity because he didn’t think he was doing something wrong, adding that his daughter was scared and pleaded for him not to be arrested.

“She’s like, ‘Daddy, I don’t want you to be arrested.’ At this point, I think, “There is no way they can stop me. It makes no sense.” I said, “Don’t worry, daddy is not going to be arrested. I didn’t do anything wrong. Don’t worry,” and then they arrest me, “said Mooney.

Officers responded to the park at 4:30 p.m. over the weekend after an affected resident reported that a group of 12 to 15 people were playing softball, according to a City of Brighton statement on Tuesday.

“Although the officers asked them to disperse due to the closure of the park, which was incorrect, a disbursement was necessary due to the state’s public health order regarding the group meeting,” said the communicated.

The signs indicating the park were closed, but specified “in groups of 4 people maximum, the parks remain open for walking, hiking, cycling, running and similar activities”. Mooney was in a group of three.

He said that the police violated the rules of social distancing by not wearing appropriate safety gear when arrested.

“During the contact, none of the officers had a mask, none of them had gloves and they handcuff me in the face, they touch me,” he said.

“If we go ahead and start arresting people for no reason in front of their 6-year-old daughter, you’re just going to cause more problems later,” he added.

Mooney said that although he spent approximately 10 minutes in the back of a patrol vehicle, he is still upset that he had to endure it.

Acting city manager Marv Falconburg apologized to Mooney by phone, but Mooney refused to meet Falconburg and Brighton police commander Frank Acosta in person for an official apology.

The police department is currently conducting an internal investigation into what led to Mooney’s arrest, but the city said, “We are deeply sorry for the events that took place on Sunday and for the impact on Mr. Mooney, his family and the community. “

“As officers are required to interpret multiple levels of public health orders and local closings as they change, there may be a misunderstanding about the closure of the park,” the statement said. “It is imperative that we improve communication with our first line first responders so that they are up to date on the latest rules in force concerning COVID-19 for public safety.”