Colton Underwood, Bachelor star, tests positive for coronavirus

Colton underwood has been tested positive for coronavirussaid the reality star on social media on Friday.

“I tested positive and followed all the rules of social distancing since last week,” he wrote on Instagram. “My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and I just received my results today.

“For all those who are hesitant to quarantine themselves … please treat yourself and your loved ones and stay at home. We will all beat that and get out stronger on the other hand. I’ll keep you posted, Love and “everyone,” added Underwood.

The 28-year-old, who appeared in season 23 of “The Bachelor,” also shared a one-minute video of himself.

“… I want to let you know: I am 28 years old, I consider myself quite healthy, I train regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago, I got my test results today, and they are positive, “he said in the clip.

Underwood went on to say that the new virus had exhausted him.

“It gives me a kick, just to put it bluntly,” he said. “The bottom line is that I can’t even climb stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted, so I guess the reason I share this is not not to cause fear or panic, but hopefully to encourage you to stay at home, do your part, take care of yourself, take care of each other. “

Underwood noted that he was “doing well” and that he was currently staying with girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s family in Huntington Beach, California.

“… so I’m lucky to have them,” he said. “Unfortunately, that means we’re all in the same boat at this point. So we’ll keep you posted, but we’re in a good mood.”

On Twitter, Underwood developed his symptoms by telling his social media subscribers: “For those wondering what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and cough.

“Currently, I’m out of breath doing simple tasks like going up the stairs out of bed,” he added.

Underwood’s Bachelor Nation family, including host Chris Harrison, immediately showered the reality star’s comments with good wishes.

“Sorry to hear this brother. Pray for yourself. Get better!” wrote Harrison.

Jason Tartick commented, “Thinking of you dude, come on, brother.”

Ashley Iaconetti said: “Awww Colton, I’m so sorry! Thinking of you! Thanks for sharing and keeping us posted if you feel up to it.

“Good brother!” Jared Haibon wrote.

Underwood is one of the many celebrities to contract COVID-19, including Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Kristofer Hivju.