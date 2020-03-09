Columbia University cancels courses in New York due to fears of coronavirus

Columbia University is canceling two days of classes this week because someone from New York school is in quarantine for rapid spread coronavirus, announced the president of the university on Sunday.

The suspension of activities on Monday and Tuesday will help officials move to distant classes for the rest of the week and prevent the spread of the virus, the school said. Any travel facilitated by the university outside the United States is suspended until further notice.

“I am writing to you this evening to inform everyone that, because a member of our community has been quarantined following an exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have decided to suspend classes on Monday and Tuesday”, said President Lee C. Bollinger said in a statement. “I want to point out that the quarantined person has not been diagnosed with the virus at this stage.”

He added that the university was not “closing down” and that all out-of-class activities would continue as planned – even with the new travel and event restrictions. He did not say if the quarantine was a student or a faculty member and reiterated that there are no confirmed cases of virus on campus.

University leaders will inform the Columbia University community in the coming days of their plans for distance education starting Wednesday and continuing until the start of the spring break Friday.

In a previous email on Sunday, the school announced that it strongly discourages non-essential events from more than 25 people due to rapidly changing information about COVID-19.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the coronavirus epidemic is a disaster emergency, which will continue until September 7.

“[I] authorize all necessary state agencies to take appropriate action to assist local governments and individuals to contain, prepare for, and respond to, and recover from, this state emergency, to protect property from State and local, and to provide any other assistance necessary to protect the public’s health, well-being and safety, “Cuomo said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio recommended measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city, including washing your hands and waiting for the train if the one you are boarding is “too full”.

More than 100 infected cases have been recorded in New York in the past week, with cases reaching double digits in New York.

“With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, we know there is a lot of anxiety and confusion out there,” he said.