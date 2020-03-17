Column: Prepare for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics

One by one, some of the most prestigious sporting events in the world have fallen or disappeared later in the calendar.

March Madness. The Masters. Baseball opening day.

Tuesday, at least four other huge shows were removed by the coronavirus: the French Open tennis tournament and the Kentucky Derby horse race were both postponed until the fall, while the biggest continental championships football – Euro and Copa America – will not be played until next year.

Which brings us to the biggest event of all.

Prepare for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In what appears to be a done deal, the International Olympic Committee will almost certainly be forced to delay the Summer Games for the first time – a staggering decision that the organization and its Japanese partners seem to be slowly accepting after having proclaimed defiantly for years. weeks that the Games continue as planned even as the world faces a frightening pandemic.

“We stand in solidarity with society as a whole to do everything to contain the virus,” the IOC said in a statement after Tuesday’s meetings. “The situation around the COVID-19 virus is also having an impact on the preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and is changing from day to day.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was even more vague when asked again if the Olympics, which were scheduled to start on July 24, could be held on schedule.

“I want to organize the Olympic and Paralympic Games perfectly, as proof that the human race will conquer the new coronavirus,” said Abe after a videoconference with other world leaders this week.

The best time for this is next year.

While the IOC has a little leeway to postpone such an important decision – the only modern Olympic Games that did not take place as planned were in 1916, 1940 and 1944, all canceled due to the world wars – this does not should not be extended for more than a month.

It would not be fair to the athletes, who are already faced with the uncertainty and concern over disruptions in training and the loss of valuable competitions that are helping them prepare for the Summer Games.

“If they postpone it, it would put a lot of pressure on this situation right now,” said Bob Bowman, longtime coach of the most decorated Olympian, retired swimmer Michael Phelps. “People are jostling each other. Most people don’t train. If we had a little more time to prepare, it would probably be a good thing. “

It would certainly be a huge and complicated task to postpone the Games for a year, given the complex financial network that includes broadcasters, sponsors, sports federations and a few hundred national Olympic committees. But it is difficult to see any of them putting up too much resistance to the organization of the Games in 2021 in the light of current events and the global economic downturn.

One year is certainly better than the other options that have been proposed, which include staging events in empty arenas or simply canceling games.

The first idea would be woefully unfair to more than 10,000 athletes, not to mention the Japanese who furiously collected tickets for an event that should be the source of their enormous national pride.

The second idea is downright unthinkable given the huge financial commitment that Japan has made – some $ 12 billion, according to the organizing committee, according to other sources, actual spending will end up more than double the official figure .

While a delay would certainly present significant challenges, it seems feasible. Two of the most popular sports – athletics and swimming – are slated to cancel their world championships every two years slated for next summer, but these host cities could be pushed back to 2023.

It would be the only fair course to take with Eugene, Oregon, who is building a new 30,000-seat stadium to host the world championships in the United States for the first time.

Fukuoka, Japan, which will host the FINA World Aquatic Championships in 2021, may be offered the 2023 time slot. Other cities that have already won offers for the 2023 events (Budapest, Hungary on the track; Doha , Qatar for water sports) could be taken further.

Most other sports should also juggle their schedules, but they would be even more incentive than athletics and swimming to accept whatever it takes to adapt to a one-year Olympic postponement.

Many athletes suddenly saw their world turned upside down by this pandemic. They are unable to train properly because the facilities and sites are closed to prevent the spread of the virus. Critical events used to refine Olympic preparations are also canceled.

“This is the time when you hope to see progress from competition to competition, something that comes close to the end product,” said Bowman, who coaches the Arizona State college team and still has hopes. such as Hali Flickinger and Allison Schmitt. “You sort of test things like race strategy. You want to see these little rehearsals for the big show.

“It’s probably more important than training, to be honest,” he added. “This is what makes training so meaningful, when you can learn something from the last meeting and then work on it.”

Normally, at this stage of training, an Olympic athlete would be locked into a rigorously programmed routine, allowing him to put all his energy and focus to be at his best.

Of course, none of this is possible now.

“What we all want to see as we prepare for the Olympics is some sort of steady and predictable pace for competition and training,” said Bowman. “This is exactly what we don’t have right now. That doesn’t mean it can’t be done, but it’s definitely different. We’re in uncharted territory.”

Bowman’s team practiced in small groups, but it will likely end when Arizona State closes all campus facilities.

Yet even in the midst of all the uncertainty, he continues to tell his athletes to do everything they can to be ready for the Olympics – whenever they can take place.

Today, the IOC should say:

Come back with us in 2021.