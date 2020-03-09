Commercial success of paperless papers could mark the next step in mainstream news: Don Pittis

Reports of a further drop in ad spending due to the coronavirus epidemic are just the latest insult to the oppressed press, which is struggling to catch its breath in what appeared to be an epidemic of endless change.

In Europe, where COVID-19 is now spreading, media groups are already reporting a sharp drop in advertising spending in the entertainment and tourism industries.

“The drop in advertising spending is a sign that companies are finding things more difficult,” said Emilie Stevens, UK equity analyst. told the Wall Street Journal. “It is one of the first types of spending to do when businesses need to cut back.”

As newspapers explore new ways to save money, evidence from Britain and Canada may point to the next step in the evolution of large-format paper to complete its transformation – the elimination of paper absolutely, but without a paying wall.

Beat the telegraph

Last week, The Independent, which used to be a traditional British newspaper, announced that it had become a billion dollar property, as analysts noted that he had made more profit than The Telegraph, the conservative title formerly controlled by the Canadian Conrad Black.

The company had become “a unicorn”, the term used for startups that have crossed US $ 1 billion in value. Independent President of News and Digital Media, John Paton, attributed the success of the store to his plan to phase out printing in March 2016.

The results are staggering for a newspaper company that sold just ten years ago for £ 1 plus a share of the next 10 months’ revenue, considered the only alternative to bankruptcy.

“Few or no serious newspapers in the world have made the transition to digital only”, said Paton.

Freelance marks third year of profit after going digitalhttps://t.co/rHeGgkYtaY & mdash;@pressgazette

Maybe so, but one of them is in Canada. The venerable Montreal daily La Presse stopped its presses almost three years ago after 133 years of appearance on newsprint.

At first, the switch from print to a proprietary tablet publishing tool was not an absolute success, said Concordia journalism professor and former Quebec journalist Le Devoir Amélie Daoust-Boisvert. Part of the evidence that it was no longer a big income was that in 2018, the owners of the title, the Desmerais family of Canada, turned it into a social trust, making it a non-profit foundation.

Good news

But now, after a difficult patch that resulted in serious cost reductions, La Presse appears to be on the road to success again, said Daoust-Boisvert.

“I guess it’s not easy for everyone there, but it’s encouraging to see that they still publish every day,” she said.

In a world of unreliable sources spread on social media, the big “serious” newspapers like La Presse and The Independent have traditionally had the weight of supporting detailed coverage of times, investigative reports and foreign correspondents in points of the world. But it all costs money.

A non-profit, the financial success of the Montreal newspaper is more difficult to read, but according to their own report last month, despite a large payment to dismiss unionized printing workers, La Presse’s decision to stop the presses was a success. The board reports that this year’s operating deficit is down and the document is moving towards a balanced budget next year.

It’s a positive sign in a business where traditional daily newspapers continue to bleed money, including last month McClatchy Group 30 articles, including the Miami Herald and the Kansas City Star. So far, the newspapers continue to go bankrupt, but the company said declining advertising revenues and declining subscriptions had ultimately pushed them into bankruptcy.

The tablet version of La Presse suffered when tablets, considered at the time as the future, were overtaken by mobile phones, explains Amélie Daoust-Boisvert. (Paul Chiasson / Canadian Press)

For more than a decade, since the collapse of one of their main sources of income, classified ads, quality large format newspapers have struggled to find a business model that works.

First suggestions online the news had to be free were replaced by paid walls, which seemed to work for trade journals like the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times with the stature of attracting online subscriptions. The Guardian in the UK has decided to offer its product for free, based on online ads aimed at its large readership, while begging loyal readers to donate. But none of these three has abandoned their print editions.

Karen Unland, one of the first editors of the online version of the Edmonton Journal in 2007, says that while many newspapers remain attached to paper editions, the costs of printing, distribution and home delivery remain enormous.

“It’s very expensive to do,” said Unland, who now runs his own successful online news business for the capital of Alberta, called Taproot publication.

No more crazy talk

“I really thought we had to kill the printed product in order to be able to fully concentrate our resources,” said Unland, remembering his visit to the Journal. “But at the time, it was crazy talk.”

Since then, online publications such as The Athletic or Internal of the business community have invaded the market, offering specialized service at a price, while avoiding printing costs.

Both for La Presse and The Independent, the model they chose is similar to that of the Guardian, but without the operating costs of the printing presses and the distribution of a physical newspaper.

It is a model that Jeff Elgie, CEO of Village Media, based in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, has shown that it can work in both small and large markets.

The profitable business, which has now editions in 12 Ontario communities as well as out-of-province affiliates, 70 percent of its revenue comes from local advertising to dedicated sales representatives, 15 to 20 percent from Google-style ads, and the rest from local contributions and licensing of their editing technology to other papers.

According to Elgie, rather than paid walls, the company uses its reach to attract advertisers. But, unlike existing newspapers, the 15-year-old company has a big advantage.

“We are not bothered by problems inherited from the past. You know, we do not have large buildings and printing presses and distribution facilities,” he said.

Elgie says her readership, while appealing to all ages, biases young people and is completely online provides an intangible aura of representing the future rather than the past.

“There is a stigma attached to being a newspaper,” he said. “You are for parents or grandparents.”

For established newspapers struggling to survive, parents and grandparents still dependent on a physical newspaper may simply be too large to be clear. But one day it will change.

Follow Don on Twitter @don_pittis