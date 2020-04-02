Communities must act quickly and be creative to protect the homeless from COVID-19

This column is an opinion of Dr Jaspreet Khangura, Dr Meera Burns, Dr Naheed Dosani and Dr Sahil Gupta. For more information on CBC Opinion Section, please consult the Faq.

In the battle against COVID-19, we demand the greatest sacrifices from those with the least resources and the most to lose.

The homelessness crisis has been around for a long time in Canada, and the current COVID-19 pandemic highlights the shortcomings of our health and social systems. For example, at a COVID-19 assessment center in the Greater Toronto Area, Monday at 6 p.m., Ralph arrives with a cough and a sore throat. In this center, he is not eligible for tests and it is advisable to isolate himself.

“I’m homeless, so I don’t have many options. I can’t go back to the shelter and expose my friends,” says Ralph. “I’m going to sleep on the street for a few days.”

It is -5 ° C outside and Ralph abandons a warm bed to protect our community. How can this 68-year-old man survive outside self-isolation for two weeks?

As of March 30, Toronto had confirmed four cases of COVID-19 among homeless people in the city. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Tim has developed a new and shortness of breath across the country. He has been sleeping in local shelters for six months after a stroke caused memory problems and paralysis of his right arm. He previously worked as a courier, but lost his job after the stroke and could not pay the rent for his basement apartment.

With a new cough and new symptoms, Tim is unable to access the shelter he usually visits for support. Where is he going?

His appointment asked him to be examined in the emergency room. It is tested for COVID-19 in the emergency room and admitted for its self-isolation – an expensive and unsustainable solution – until its results are available several days later.

As of March 30, Toronto had confirmed four positive cases of COVID-19 in homeless people. There will no doubt be more in the coming weeks.

Overcrowded spaces are the enemy of infection control during a pandemic. In many shelters and drop-in centers across the country, makeshift separators precariously separate mattresses placed within two meters of each other recommended by public health to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Queues for entry into shelters and limited bathroom spaces fuel overcrowding and multiple close contacts.

All over the world, these are the types of conditions that fuel the exponential spread of disease.

Sandwiches for the homeless in Montreal are handled by a worker in protective gear at Place Émilie-Gamelin on March 28. (CBC)

We need a coordinated response to guide the screening and cohort approach for people experiencing homelessness.

The Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness has determined that one community in four across the country has been able to implement a COVID-19 prevention and management plan for the homeless . So how can we solve this urgent problem in the middle of a pandemic?

The Canadian Network for the Health and Housing of Homeless People has posted a frame in response to COVID-19 which proposes an approach. Here are some of the most urgent recommendations:

Identify people at high risk, test accordingly

The report points out that the sickest and most likely to be affected need to be identified in order to begin to isolate themselves and take aggressive measures to distance themselves proactively. He also recommends widely testing those most at risk.

According to an american report , the homeless are twice the risk of hospitalization and two to three times the risk of death from COVID-19 compared to the general population. Canada faces a similar situation due to the aging homeless population with a higher burden of chronic disease.

A man walks past a COVID-19 warning sign in east-central Vancouver on March 26. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

Due to the limitations of our ability to test extensively (lack of swabs, laboratory processing time), we had to develop criteria for testing. Unfortunately, these criteria do not always take into account individual, social and environmental risk factors. Ralph from Toronto is much more at risk because of his age, environment and co-morbidities than someone of similar age with these symptoms and living at home without chronic medical conditions, for example.

Risk stratification in this community is essential to target screening efforts and prevent the spread of disease.

Develop a plan for “waiting”

What happens after the tests is still a little cloudy.

Although the report recommends a cohort – grouping positive test patients separately from negative test patients – the reality is that delays in testing and test results, which can take up to five days and possibly more in some regions make it impossible to separate these groups. in existing shelters.

Where do homeless patients go while waiting for test results? Or those like Ralph, who have to isolate themselves for 14 days?

These gaps in our pandemic planning will make the difference between flattening the curve or not.

A Toronto homeless man talks about the challenges of staying safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:52

So what happens to people like Tim and Ralph?

Hospital admissions for social isolation are neither profitable nor sustainable. Emergency shelters adapt as best they can to support public health and safety, in many cases due to necessity, by reducing capacity, but more work is needed.

It is time that we get creative with solutions.

California – estimates of COVID-19 infection expected to be as high as 56% among the homeless , local authorities have started to react. California Governor Gavin Newsom has allocated $ 150 million to help move the homeless to protected areas.

, local authorities have started to react. California Governor Gavin Newsom has allocated $ 150 million to help move the homeless to protected areas. Edmonton – the local EXPO center opened on March 24 to serve as a temporary overflow shelter. People like Tim are now headed here to isolate themselves and wait for the results instead of taking limited hospital beds. Space is also available during the day for an appropriate physical distance for individuals without any symptoms.

opened on March 24 to serve as a temporary overflow shelter. People like Tim are now headed here to isolate themselves and wait for the results instead of taking limited hospital beds. Space is also available during the day for an appropriate physical distance for individuals without any symptoms. Montreal – the city is conversion of the former Royal Victoria hospital to a COVID-19 isolation unit for the homeless.

to a COVID-19 isolation unit for the homeless. Toronto and Calgary – these cities are in the process of organizing underused hotel and motel rooms to help the self-isolation and physical alienation of the homeless. But this is only the beginning of a solution and cannot be implemented until meals, drugs and harm reduction services are funded and coordinated.

and – these cities are in the process of organizing underused hotel and motel rooms to help the self-isolation and physical alienation of the homeless. But this is only the beginning of a solution and cannot be implemented until meals, drugs and harm reduction services are funded and coordinated. Virtual technologies are also used by clinicians in some regions to provide care for the homeless, but this only supports a subset of people with reliable internet and smartphone access.

Street art seen on March 24 at Jarvis St. and Queen St. East in Toronto. (Naheed Dosani)

There is no precedent for these uncertain times, and as such, our solutions will require unconventional approaches.

In addition, knowing that homeless people are more at risk of contracting COVID-19, increasing access to tests and resources will also help smooth the curve. Without addressing current life situations, in all communities, physical distance will not be effective.

The question is, would we be in this situation now if all Canadians had access to affordable, safe and high quality housing? Whatever solutions we propose, they must undoubtedly be anchored in the spirit of putting a definitive end to the homelessness crisis, well beyond the duration of the pandemic, because housing is a right fundamental human.

Inherently, we will need political will and leadership to mobilize resources and find solutions for implementation, both short and long term, by our communities, health authorities and governments.