Companies touting fake coronavirus treatments, cures receive FDA warning

Seven companies have received warning letters from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about claims that their products can treat or cure new coronavirus. There is currently no approved treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, which has infected at least 109,577 people worldwide, although there are several in the early stages of development and under investigation.

However, the companies that have received the warning letters claim that their teas, essential oils, tinctures, and colloidal silver – which the FDA has previously advised against using – can help prevent, treat, or even cure the new coronavirus.

“There is already a high level of anxiety about the potential spread of the coronavirus,” said FTC President Joe Simons. in a press release. “What we don’t need in this situation is the companies that prey on consumers by promoting products with fraudulent prevention and treatment claims.”

Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-Ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Army LLC and The Jim Bakker Show all received the warning letters, marking the first to be issued by the FDA regarding coronavirus.

“The FDA considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a public health threat,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., said in the release. “We have an aggressive monitoring program that regularly monitors online sources of health fraud products, particularly during a major public health issue like this. We understand that consumers are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and urge them to speak to their health care providers and follow the advice of other federal agencies on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to actively pursue those who put public health at risk and hold the wrong actors accountable. “

The agencies asked the seven companies to respond within 48 hours, detailing the measures they have taken to correct the violations, and reminded consumers to beware of products marketed to treat COVID-19.