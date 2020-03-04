Company says Coronavirus infects Amazon employees in Seattle

An Amazon employee in Seattle, Washington signs a novel Coronavirus —According to the company, the first sick employee in the US workforce will be COVID-19.

“We support affected employees during quarantine,” an Amazon spokeswoman told Fox News.

An e-commerce giant on Tuesday told employees in an email about their employees. Employees work at the Amazon South Lake Union Office Complex in Seattle, where the company’s headquarters is located, Bloomberg reported. Employees quit their job “due to illness” on February 25, saying the company was later informed about the coronavirus. All other employees who have contacted the sick worker have been notified.

It was not immediately obvious how employees got infected.

The news came after at least two Amazon employees in Italy, which have seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, and confirmed that the virus was also present, according to outlets .

According to Bloomberg, the company responded to the lawsuit by “restricting non-essential travel in the United States and canceling warehouse tours.”

All coronavirus-related deaths in the United States— 9 at the time of this writing —It occurred in Washington State. Seattle is the country’s first and largest new virus outbreak.

That is, According to the State Ministry of Health,Eight of the deaths occurred in King County, and 21 cases were confirmed. One of the deaths occurred in Snohomish County, and six others became ill.

The majority of cases in Washington State involve patients who are residents of Kirkland’s Life Care Center and are now occurring in Kirkland. At least 27 firefighters and two police officers quarantined -Some of them show possible symptoms of COVID-19 -after responding to reports of sick patients in nursing homes.

