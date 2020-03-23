Company to launch fans pending final green light from Ottawa

A Canadian company says it can increase production in a few days with potentially vital fans, once it has received the latest instructions from the federal government.

Countries are jostling to avoid the nightmarish scenario unfolding in Italy, where doctors are struggling with patients to be saved because there are not enough breathing machines to serve all seriously ill victims out of breath.

The Toronto-based medical supply company has a letter of intent from the federal government to purchase machinery and says it can dramatically increase production once it receives a critical detail:

How many machines does the government want?

Thornhill Medical says its production plans depend on the answer to this question – for example, what type of manufacturing partner might be needed and how the funding might work.

Once this is done, production can begin immediately, said company president Lesley Gouldie.

“We would manufacture this weekend if we knew what the order was,” said Gouldie, whose company’s MOVES SLC machine is like a portable intensive care unit with a ventilator.

“We can’t start scaling up until we know where we need to be.”

“We will do whatever it takes”

These details are expected to be released shortly, said a federal official. The federal government has consulted with the provinces to assess the requirements.

Depending on the size of the order, Gouldie said the company could either retain the property rights and outsource production to a manufacturer, or transfer the technology in exchange for payments or royalties.

One thing she insists on is that the business can meet demand.

“We will do whatever it takes to grow quickly,” she said. “Manufacturing capacity will not be the limiting factor.”

What is not yet clear is how many of these machines Canada really needs. Study Finds Risks In Ontario from in a few weeks.

The federal government estimates that there are approximately 5,000 fans in the country; that’s the figure put forward at a press conference Saturday by Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Howard Njoo.

He said that, depending on the trajectory of the virus, Canada may need “1,000 to 3,000 or 5,000”.

For comparison, in one of the most affected countries so far, Saturday Italy had 2,857 patients have been reported in intensive care for COVID-19.

‘It’s a war. Treat it like a war “

Closer to home, panic is mounting. In New York State, the governor says his state needs 30,000 fans and has only 5,000 to 6,000.

The U.S. military is discuss plans to transform empty New York hotels into intensive care centers as cases soar.

“It’s a war. Treat it like a war,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told CNN, urging the US government to use war measures under the Defense Production Act.

“Tell the manufacturers in this country,” I need you to quickly build this equipment. “… It will be a matter of life and death for people.”

It’s already arrived.

During World War II, car manufacturers stopped making cars.

Instead, they made planes, engines and cannons. Ford had factories five american states production of military supplies; Chrysler alone had two dozen from factories building everything, from tanks and aircraft engines to anti-aircraft guns.

The factories in Canada that used to manufacture bikes and hockey skates have gun parts ; a soda fountain company was making tank parts.

In the midst of the current crisis, automakers in various countries, from Ferrari to Ford to Canadian parts manufacturers, are discussing possible roles in the production of medical supplies.

Flavio Volpe, head of the Canadian Auto Part Manufacturers Association, said he was inundated last week with calls from members to get involved.

He said 16 companies expressed interest at the start of the week, while automatic production lines were still running; By the end of the week, with most of the production shutdown by the pandemic, he said he received 50 more inquiries in one day.

“I wish we could answer all the calls – I can’t,” said Volpe, who said he first discussed the idea in a conversation last weekend with government officials. And the federal government.

He said that if automakers got the technical specifications for a product and a list of suppliers, they could, within weeks, produce equipment on a scale unimaginable for medical supply companies.

“[The medical industry’s] the scale is less than one percent of our scale, “he said, suggesting that companies could, within weeks, supply anything from ventilators to protective gear for doctors, such as masks .

Ottawa company ready to manufacture test kits

Ventilation company Thornhill said it was open to new partnerships: “We are an innovative company. … We are more than happy to explore innovative solutions,” said Gouldie.

He is currently in talks with a manufacturer in another industry – not a car manufacturer, but a manufacturer experienced in the production of medical supplies.

She said any manufacturer should demonstrate the ability to meet and meet the stringent regulatory requirements of their industry ISO 13485 standard applicable to medical devices.

His company is not alone in waiting for a federal government purchase order today.

A company identified by the federal government as a potential manufacturer of COVID-19 test kits says it hopes to start production in a few weeks.

Paul Lem, the founder of Spartan Bioscience in Ottawa, said it would take a week to produce an experimental version and another week to validate the results. The company could begin mass production after approval from Health Canada, he said.

His company makes machines the size of a coffee cup that contain disposable cartridges for DNA testing.

He said it can be used to test COVID-19, but that it needs two things: funding to grow and government instructions.

“[Tell us] how much do you need, “said Lem.

“Then we can start.”