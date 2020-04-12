Comparison of Spanish flu with COVID-19: lessons learned, responses still in progress

Experiences from a devastating flu pandemic 100 years ago that overturned the world do not help the situation this time, says a historian and author specializing in health and infectious diseases.

While there are many similarities between how society responds to COVID-19 and its response to the Spanish flu of 1918-1919, “there is no textbook,” said Esyllt Jones, professor of history at the University of Manitoba.

The Spanish flu first raged on the battlefields of the First World War before settling in other countries. (Library of Congress)

A century ago, health care professionals faced an organization they did not know much about. The same is true now.

COVID-19 and Spanish flu have both presented new or new viruses – which means there are no treatments, no vaccines, and no one has been exposed before so there is no immunity, said Jones, author of the book 1918 flu: illness, death and struggle in Winnipeg.

“Each epidemic is its own thing, in its own context, and there are a lot of things about COVID-19 which is completely unique. So people have to really understand it as they go.”

Three men, believed to be in Alberta, wear masks during the Spanish flu pandemic. (Winnipeg Tribune Archives / University of Manitoba)

There is a greater scientific understanding now than in 1918, when the viruses had not even been isolated yet, said Jones.

“But there is this underlying feeling of not really knowing how the disease behaves exactly.”

This creates confusion for people about the messages they should listen to. There were, for example, mixed messages about the benefits of masks and if someone without symptoms should wear one.

Still others thought it was just a bad cold and that the authorities were overreacting, or that the pandemic was worse elsewhere and was not a big concern locally.

Flu Prevention Guide, published in the Illustrated Current News, October 18, 1918. (National Library of Medicine)

It was the same thought in 1918.

In late spring, while Allied troops in Europe were fighting the German army, Canada began to be told that another invader was killing soldiers. A deadly flu raged on the battlefield, causing fever and fatigue, hammering headaches and sore throats, before filling the lungs with fluid and choking the breath of its victims.

The flu started earlier this year, but the countries at war, unwilling to give information to the enemy, suppressed the news. Spain was a neutral country during the First World War, so the first uncensored news about the flu came from there, leading to the name.

The Manitoba Free Press announced the arrival of the Spanish flu on October 1, 1918. (Manitoba Free Press)

Manitobans were initially shocked but not scared – after all, Europe was far from the ocean. If the flu reached the coasts of Canada, Manitoba was thousands of kilometers from any major port. There was a feeling of immunity.

It suddenly ended in the fall.

The flu arrived in Canada on the same ships that brought the troops home. He then crossed the country by rail, reaching Winnipeg in late September.

Soldiers return to Union Station in Winnipeg. The returning troops brought the deadly flu virus from the battlefields of Europe with them. (Archives of Manitoba)

As the death toll rose, Winnipeggers faced long periods of isolation in an attempt to curb the spread.

Churches and schools, as well as places of entertainment such as cinemas, billiard halls, dance halls and public baths, were closed.

Gatherings were banned and limits were placed on the number of people who could be on trams or in grocery stores.

Visiting hours at the hospital were cut and personal care homes were closed to all visitors.

The Winnipeg Evening Tribune of November 4, 1918 lists the methods used by the city to try to contain the flu. (Winnipeg Tribune Archives / University of Manitoba)

People were asked to wash and a sputum-free rule was applied for the first time in years.

Quarantine rooms have been set up in hospitals and makeshift hospitals have been created in available buildings as regular facilities fill up.

A familiar story

Let’s go back to 2019 and the story is pretty much the same.

News surfaced in December on a flu epidemic in Wuhan, China. As the cases escalated, it swept across Italy, Iran and South Korea.

Yet many people in Canada continued, unfazed, with regular plans – including travel. There was a sense of caution but not too much concern, even though the first death from the disease in Canada was reported on March 9 in British Columbia.

Two days later, the World Health Organization COVID-19 declared a pandemic, indicating 118,000 cases in 110 countries and territories and thousands of deaths.

Spitting in Winnipeg and many cities around the world was strictly prohibited and laws were enforced during the Spanish flu pandemic. (Historical Medical Library of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia) Nurses hold a coffin in front of the Gardiner funeral home in Winnipeg during the 1918-19 flu epidemic. (L.B. Foote Collection / Archives of Manitoba)

From this point, the dominoes fell. Professional sports leagues have canceled their seasons and major events have started to follow suit. The ban on gatherings has resulted in the closure of schools, churches, cafes, shops, parks, playgrounds and non-essential businesses.

Many of these general measures echo 1918-19, but there are also important differences, said Jones.

“The main one being the closure of workplaces. In 1918-1919 people continued to work every day if they could and probably often even when they could not. They should not have been there when ‘They were sick,’ she said. .

“No one seemed to take the possibility that you shut down the main sectors of the economy seriously.”

A group of Canadian Bank of Commerce employees during the Spanish flu epidemic. (Glenbow Archives)

People have been forced to go to work for fear of losing their jobs and earning money to care for sick family members. There was no universal health care and there were few unions.

“So it’s very different now, as is the government’s desire in Canada to provide economic support to people during these times,” said Jones.

“So there were things that fueled the response we are seeing now.”

In this 1918 photo, made available by the Library of Congress, American Red Cross nurse volunteers tend to treat flu patients in the Oakland municipal auditorium, which is used as a temporary hospital. (Edward A. ‘Doc’ Rogers / Library of Congress)

Another difference between 1918-19 and 2020 is that the global health system, now crucial for the COVID-19 response, did not exist a century ago, says Michael Bresalier, professor at the University of Swansea in the United Kingdom. United.

A disease history expert – and a friend of Jones – Bresalier posted an article on the site History and politics, noting that the World Health Organization was not founded until 1948.

Nothing therefore existed during the Spanish flu to advise governments, help them align their approaches or facilitate the sharing of vital information and resources. Countries have had to reconstruct their own approaches.

The headlines proclaim the impact of the Spanish flu in Winnipeg on October 26, 1918. (Manitoba Free Press) Homes where people have allegedly been in contact with the flu have been ordered to put up signs on windows. Many people have not reported their symptoms in order to avoid the stigma of having a sign. (Library of Congress)

It is estimated that a third of the world’s population has been infected with the Spanish flu, causing at least death toll estimated at least 50 million, but maybe twice as much. Information provided by the government was poor and many people refused to see a doctor for fear of the stigma attached to the virus.

Some deaths have only been recorded by church parishes, not by public health officials. And in some countries, no reports have been made.

IODE Convalescent Hospital at the corner of Broadway and Donald, where soldiers recovering from the Spanish flu were housed. (Archives of Manitoba)

One in six Canadians has contracted the infection and about 55,000 died. In Winnipeg, there were more than 1,700 deaths out of a population of 183,000.

The number of COVID-19 continues to climb worldwide, but as of April 10, more than 1.6 million cases have been reported in 185 countries and territories, resulting in more than 98,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More … than 21,000 cases had been confirmed in Canada as of April 10, with more than 540 deaths.

Historic photo of the 1918 Spanish Flu Service at Camp Funston, Kansas, showing the many flu patients. (U.S. Army photographer / Wikimedia Commons)

A challenge that emerged in 1918, and could again, be to maintain strategies to slow the spread of the virus as isolation continues, Jones said.

During the Spanish flu, “the Winnipeg public health worker had to deal with a lot of pressure to end the closings because they affected the local economy in certain ways and certainly disrupted everyday life,” she said.

This agent is to negotiate a deluge of federal and provincial government messages, best scientific practices, public sentiment and pressures from the business sector, said Jones.

This pressure increases when the number of new cases begins to decrease.

This 1918 poster, published by the Alberta Provincial Board of Health, provides information on the Spanish flu and instructions on how to make a mask. (Glenbow Archives)

Jones understands the impulse to return to normal, to think that things are not so bad, when that happens.

But a decline in the number of new cases does not necessarily mean that the virus has weakened – it often means that the measures put in place by the government and health authorities are working.

This makes it difficult for people to understand that the disease is still extremely dangerous.

“We just have to repeat the message,” said Jones. “I am always reminded that with the [Spanish] flu pandemic, there were things that could have been done that weren’t. “

A map of the city’s health department shows the number of cases and deaths from Spanish flu in neighborhoods in Winnipeg. (City of Winnipeg Archives)

People should also remember that beyond the battlefield, the Spanish flu hit the world in three waves.

The first, in the spring of 1918, was generally mild and caused few deaths. The second, in the fall, was very contagious and came with revenge. This resulted in the death within days, sometimes hours, of a person with symptoms.

The third wave occurred during the winter and until the spring of 1919, and was more deadly than the first, but less than the second.

In the summer of 1919, the pandemic almost disappeared – not because it was cured, but because the infected people died or developed immunity.

Even then, some places in Canada had pockets of it in 1920, said Jones.

“So it really becomes the question: is it going to look like and how can we plan this? All of this is a big unknown for us now and strangers are not comfortable for anyone,” she said.

“On the positive side, everyone who works in public health right now learns about the disease every day and ideally saves time, [so] if the disease reappears in a more serious way… they will have more tools in their toolbox. “