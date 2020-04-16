Competition Bureau Joins Fight Against COVID-19 False Reports and Issues Warnings

Canada’s advertising watchdog continues to spot misleading and bogus ads targeting people worried about the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMS and email scams, home visits by fake health officials, false allegations about coronavirus prevention and bogus treatments have all come to the attention of the Competition Bureau in recent years weeks.

The bureau, which regulates advertising in this country, has issued 17 compliance warnings, mainly related to misleading or false claims regarding masks, air cleaning filters and health.

“This can be extremely harmful. Canadians are increasingly afraid of the COVID-19 pandemic and are taking various measures to protect themselves,” Joséphine Palumbo, the office’s deputy deceptive trade commissioner, told CBC News.

“And in this context of important public health problems, consumers will trust these representations.”

Warnings issued, no sanctions yet

The fight against disinformation – and those who benefit from it – has occupied regulators for the past month since COVID-19 came down to Canada.

Last week, Health Canada reported that it was trying to develop a online notification mechanism to alert Canadians to allegations of coronavirus, but it is not yet alive. The regulator told CBC News it has identified false claims that oil of oregano, a mixture of mushrooms and a special anti-coronavirus hat may help prevent the disease.

the The Canadian Anti-Fraud Center reported receiving more than 75 complaints COVID-19 frauds or scams, but estimated the number to be much higher, as few people report to the authorities.

This fraudulent text, supposedly originating from the Canadian emergency response service, is one of the many scams linked to the COVID-19 crisis. (Thomas Daigle / CBC)

The Competition Bureau of Canada says it has successfully resolved 11 of the 17 issues for which it has issued warnings. In these cases, companies have withdrawn products or advertisements, avoiding fines or prison terms.

Six others remain outstanding. Palumbo said they may face tougher enforcement measures, but have yet to do so.

“The office is really doing everything it can to crack down on those who are trying to take advantage of consumers or businesses during this very difficult time,” said Palumbo.

The office also refused to name the companies that broadcast deceptive or false advertisements, citing the confidentiality of its regulatory investigations.

In particular, the agency has zoomed in on fake coronavirus home test kits – nothing like this has been approved in Canada – and the masks advertised as N95 certified, when they are not. said the Deputy Commissioner.

“There are a number of things that we have been informed of,” said Palumbo. “And … we suppress.”

The Competition Bureau of Canada claims to have received reports of home visits from people falsely claiming to be health officials. (Chris Young / Canadian Press)

Investigators, following advice from the public and following up on their own, found the false or misleading advertisements openly posted on websites and social media, she said.

Other issues have arisen, including fake door-to-door health officials, high-pressure door or phone sales, and COVID-19 apps which are phishing schemes to steal money. money or personal data.

“For us, the important thing is the truth in advertising,” said Palumbo. “We are not going to allow Canadians to be victimized.”

The Canadian government also announced efforts this week to combat disinformation during the pandemic.

Tuesday, the federal government has signed a joint declaration with the European Union monitor “threats foreign to our democracies, including the spread of disinformation and myths about the virus and efforts to undermine our unity”.

the Government of Canada also plans to introduce legislation to make it an offense to knowingly disseminate false harmful information.

These measures would be broader than the options for dealing with misleading claims through existing legislation that regulates, for example, the sale of health products and the advertising of products and services.