Compostable plastics are often landfilled. Here is a place that composes them

Certified compostable plastic cups, cutlery, coffee pods, double-shell containers and other packaging may be presented as greener options at the grocery store, but they are banned from most residential organic programs at Canada, a recent Marketplace episode showed .

The good news is that while you generally can’t put them in your green bin for curbside collection, some of these compostable plastic products are composted in Canada by composting facilities that process organic waste from buildings commercial and institutional, and even some condos and apartment buildings.

One example is the National Arts Center in Ottawa, a place owned by the federal government that has four rooms and can accommodate up to 4,000 people at a time. Last summer, he changed all of his dishes and cutlery to compostable options, including paper and sugar cane fiber cups and containers, as well as PLA (polylactic acid) bioplastic plastic cups, lids, forks and teaspoons, salad bowls and their lids. (PLA is generally made from corn kernels in North America.)

Composting these items has so far diverted more than half a million waste from the landfill, says Nelson Borges, managing director of food and beverage.

The National Arts Center also collects some of the finished compost for its roof garden, where it grows saffron and raises bees in two hives.

“We use it, turning it into compost that now fertilizes our plants,” said Borges. “So yes, there is a way to do that.”

That said, it was not as simple as it seems. Here’s how the NAC did it.

Step 1: Decide to become compostable

Borges started working on the problem in 2018 after then-Minister of the Environment Catherine McKenna announced that the federal government eliminate unnecessary single-use plastics from operations .

Glass and metal were not options for safety reasons, as the NAC now allows customers to drink in its concrete floor concert halls, including balconies. But it has also dramatically increased the number of cups customers use.

Borges started looking for compostable alternatives and approached NAC’s waste hauler and processor, Tomlinson Group, to ask if they would compost it.

“Well, no, you can’t do that,” he said.

The National Arts Center in Ottawa can accommodate up to 4,000 people in four different performance halls at any given time. It allows customers to bring their drinks to the halls with concrete floors, so the glasses cannot be made of glass for security reasons. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

Step 2: Sourcing of “certified” compostable products

Borges has worked with the Tomlinson Group and the Compost Council of Canada to source compostable products certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) in the United States and designed to be 90% decomposed in 84 days under industrial composting conditions without leave contaminants.

With coffee cups and lids, it was easy, because the coffee seller in the NAC lobby, Equator Coffee, was already using certified compostable containers. They just weren’t composted until then.

Along with other things, Borges found that the cost of things like wine glasses had roughly doubled to 12 cents.

“In a sense, it is not much,” he said, noting that the extra six cents can easily be transferred to the client if necessary.

The cost of treatment was not expected to change – it would simply go from recycling to composting.

Samples of the new cups, glasses and plates are presented during the media launch of the NAC’s composting program in spring 2019. The items, made from sugarcane fiber and PLA bioplastic, were officially distributed to customers in August 2019. (Laurie Fagan / CBC)

Step 3: Analyze in the right composting facility

Finding certified compostable products, however, was only half the challenge.

“Everything that is BPI certified doesn’t really break down in every composting process,” said Lee Timmins, director of technology and landfill for the Tomlinson group. “Each establishment may be a little different.”

Starting in February 2019, the company tested NAC products at its composting plant near Kingston, Ontario.

During a tour of the facilities last week, Timmins showed CBC News what some of the cutlery used by the NAC looked like after sitting in huge “swaths” – or mountains of scorching compost – for two weeks . He folded it slightly to show what’s going on: “It’s crumbling in your hands.”

On the other hand, he showed what another brand of fork sold online as biodegradable after three weeks looks like – still easily recognizable as a fork and still flexible: “No breakdown at all.”

NAC products composted as advertised, completely disappearing in the compost within weeks. But even then, there was more logistics to worry about.

WATCH: Lee Timmins shows how compostable plastic breaks down (or not)

Watch how compostable plastic cutlery breaks down 2:22

Step 4: Training and implementation

The NAC had to change all of its bins and signage and train its staff to encourage customers to put compostable products in the right bins.

“The hardest part of all of this has been getting people to learn and do it right,” said Borges.

Finally, the arts center announced the change last spring and officially began offering compostable products to customers on August 19.

Nelson Borges shows some of the National Arts Center composting stations. The NAC had to change all its bins and signage and train its staff to encourage the public to put its compostable items in the right bin. (National Arts Center)

Next: Other facilities, but not necessarily houses

Since then, Borges has been inundated with requests for visits and calls from other companies and facilities – from shopping centers to municipalities – interested in switching to compostable products. He refers some to the Tomlinson Group, but others are found in other regions of Canada.

Meanwhile, Tomlinson is slowly continuing to expand his composting program. Timmins said the key to the success of the NAC is that it includes only a short list of products that have been tested specifically at the Tomlinson compost facility. “So there is very good source control.”

Timmins added that there is an “ideal place” for compostable plastics in places like festivals or restaurants, although everyone must have their own products tested.

“We have tested many supposedly compostable plastics and very few were really useful.”

But what about residential green waste? Tomlinson treats organic waste from homes for the city of Kingston, but at this time does not allow any certified compostable products except plastic bags.

Organics, including compostable plastics from the National Arts Center, compost in sizzling mountains called swaths at the Tomlinson composting plant near Kingston, Ontario. (Alice Hopton / CBC News)

Stephanie Tessier, Vice President of Business Development for the Tomlinson Group, said the problem was that it was very difficult for the public to know which plastics are compostable, given the number of products on the market and the confusing claims about their packaging. (For example, “compostable”, “certified compostable” and “biodegradable” all mean different things, and none of them are necessarily compostable in a given composting facility.) The industry has not adopted easy identification method.

Timmins does not know if compostable plastics will be viable in municipal composting programs: “I think the jury is still out on this.”

Even with businesses and facilities, Tomlinson can grow slowly, but may need to limit the composting of plastics in the future, as there must be a minimum proportion of traditional organic materials such as plastic food waste compostable for that it breaks down into the composting process.

“We didn’t understand what this latest tipping point is,” said Timmins.

However, he notes that there is growing interest in companies wishing to switch to more sustainable packaging. In fact, he recently received a call from a cannabis company asking him to test some of its packaging at Tomlinson’s facilities.

“It is definitely a space that will grow.”