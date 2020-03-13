CONCACAF Suspends Men’s Olympic Qualifications

MIAMI (AP) – Men’s Olympic qualifications were suspended Friday in the North American, Central and Caribbean region of football due to the coronavirus.

The US U23 team was already in Guadalajara, Mexico, where it was planned to play group stage matches against Costa Rica March 20, Dominican Republic three days later and in Mexico on March 26. The other teams are Canada, El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras. The two semi-final winners join the Olympic field of 16 nations in Japan.

CONCACAF has not announced a new qualification date. The United States did not qualify for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Olympic qualifications have been limited to players under 23 since January 1. To complicate matters, clubs do not have to release players for teams under the age of 23 according to FIFA rules, so if qualification is postponed, teams may be forced to change the list.

CONCACAF said Friday it had suspended all competitions for 30 days, including the CONCACAF Champions League, the first qualifying round for the 2021 Gold Cup and the Caribbean Club Shield.