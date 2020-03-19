Concordia University expels students from their residence with 4 days notice

According to a notice sent to students, students living in residence at Concordia University in Montreal have four days to find a new place to live.

“Given the current health emergency, and in particular for the security of students living in residences for which social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, all students must leave the residence before the end of the day, Sunday, 22 March 2020 “, reads the notice.

Concordia has stated that it will reimburse students for their lease and meal plan for the time remaining between their departure and the end of their lease.

Aurélie Garrone, an international student who came to France to study in January, said she was shocked when she received the email on Wednesday.

“I said to my father today,” What can they do? They can’t really kick us out of the residence, “” she said.

But the sudden decision leaves hundreds of students like Garrone in deep trouble.

“More dangerous to be there than here”

Garrone said the school had frequent conversations with students regarding the COVID-19 situation, but until Wednesday, the idea of ​​possibly having to leave the residence was never raised.

Aurélie Garonne moved from France to Montreal in January to study at Concordia. She will need advice from the French consulate to find out if she can go home. (Aurélie Garonne)

“I would have planned in advance if I had known,” she said.

Garrone said she will have to speak to the French consulate on Thursday for advice on her next steps. France has been hit hard by COVID-19, and she says it is risky to go home.

“It is a little more dangerous to be there than here,” she said.

Alexandre Lao, a first year student in political science, finds himself in a similar situation. He is Canadian, but his family lives in Italy. Due to current travel restrictions, he cannot join them.

He said he was shocked that the school was closing residences.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought it was wrong and someone was pranking us,” he said.

“I’m pretty stressed … I’m trying to stay together and not think about it. I’ve already packed my things in boxes. I don’t know where I’m going to go.”

The Concordia Student Union (CSU) is asking the university to reconsider. An online petition already has nearly 2,000 signatures.

Patrick Quinn, CSU’s academic and advocacy coordinator, said the school had told the student union that it was trying to minimize the risks.

“I would actually say that it creates more risks for a very vulnerable population,” he said.

Montreal is dangerously short of available rental housing. The city’s vacancy rate is the lowest in 15 years – 1.5% – and many of those affected are international students.

“I feel that this decision is really hasty. It puts students in dangerous situations,” he said.

Quinn said he was unsure of the number of students affected, but suspects that the number is significant.

He encourages students to contact the housing center, the advocacy center and the CSU legal clinic for assistance.

Some exceptions on a case-by-case basis

In the notice to students, Concordia noted that there may be “exceptional circumstances” that prevent students from leaving before the March 22 deadline. He said the cases will be investigated and the students will be informed of the university’s decision “as soon as possible”.

“Anyone who cannot leave, whether for travel restrictions or other reasons, will be accommodated,” said Vannina Maestracci, spokeswoman for Concordia.

Students could stay “as long as it takes,” she said.

Alexandre Lao is a first year student in political science at Concordia. With his family living in Italy, he does not know where he will go. (Alexandre Lao)

Maestracci said the decision was made for the health and safety of the students involved and that the university staff were working around the clock, trying to ensure that the students were taken care of.

“Everyone is on the bridge to help the students, to make sure they have what they need and that we find solutions for them,” she said.

The university said it was looking to identify students in exceptional circumstances and would provide accommodation for those who need it.

Elder suggests support network

Concordia graduate Romney Copeman wrote an open letter to the university, asking her to extend the deadline to vacate the residence.

“The timing couldn’t be worse, as the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the 15-year low vacancy rate in Montreal collide with the university’s decision to evict its tenants,” said the letter.

He also asked Concordia alumni to create a support network for students who need accommodation. He hopes that the university will be able to work with graduates to find them short-term accommodation, possibly with graduates ready to welcome students.

“There’s so much uncertainty around housing in the midst of this massive crisis, then seeing that Concordia students have four or five days to prepare … it’s just heartbreaking, you know?” he said.

More post-secondary institutions oust students

Concordia is one of many Canadian universities that require students to leave their residence before the end of the term.

Universities across the country released guidelines for living in residence this week, while provinces are implementing new guidelines for social gatherings.

Students who live in residency at the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Guelph are invited to move this week.

Residences at several universities and colleges in the Ottawa region disappear.

Laval University in Quebec City has stated that its residences will remain open unless public health officials recommend closing them.

Rector Sophie D’Amours said that many students have returned home, leaving an occupancy rate of around 50%.

D’Amours said that this has created more space in common areas to comply with the guidelines on social separation. Staff members also regularly disinfect surfaces and ensure that there are no gatherings.



At Cambrian College and Laurentian University in Sudbury, the decision was made to allow students to stay in residences, even though most of the courses have been canceled.

McGill University also doesn’t force students out, but spokesperson Cynthia Lee said the school “strongly encouraged students in residences to seriously consider going home as soon as possible if they are able to do it safely. “

For those who cannot return home at this time, measures have been taken in the residences to ensure that students maintain social distancing and hygiene in accordance with public health recommendations, she said.