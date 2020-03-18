Confused about social estrangement? Here’s what you need to know

We’ve all heard a lot about social distance slow the spread of COVID-19 , and most of us understand what it means.

But it is always confusing to determine which activities are OK and which are not, especially since different experts and authorities in different places give different advice, and this seems to change from day to day.

For example, do you really have to stay at home and avoid all of your friends and family or can you go out to do things like hiking and biking?

Here’s what you need to know.

How to do social distancing, in short.

Social distancing involves:

The Province of Manitoba also recommends minimizing contact with others it’s more than 10 minutes in public.

Kate Mulligan, Assistant Professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, points out that social estrangement refers to physical estrangement from other people, and that staying in touch with others at this time is actually vital.

Everyone should go social, but not everyone needs to isolate themselves.

Mulligan describes social distance as a “civic responsibility” that is for everyone.

But there is a wide range of social distancing measures, and not everyone needs to go to extremes.

Self-isolation is the strictest form of social distancing where people can’t leave home even for groceries (they must be delivered). People are asked to isolate themselves if they have:

Cold or flu symptoms.

Have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

I have just returned to Canada from another country.

Having been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the disease.

More severe measures may also be recommended for people at higher risk, such as the elderly and people with chronic health conditions.

However, healthy people can continue to do essential things like going to work, taking public transportation and shopping for groceries.

“We are going to have to continue living,” said Mulligan.

Can you go out? Absolutely yes.

Many people have heard public health officials say things like “ Stay home unless you have to go out and do the grocery shopping . “

For those who don’t isolate themselves, Mulligan thinks this shouldn’t be taken literally.

“I think what they mean by staying at home is not having social interactions with people,” she said. “Yes, you should go outside.”

City of Ottawa says, “You can always go out for a walk, go to the park, or walk your dog. If you need groceries, go to the store. We just recommend that, outside, avoid the crowds and stay away from one to two meters (three to six feet) from those around you. “

In fact, the Government of Australia recommend being outside as a way of social distancing – for example, holding meetings or eating lunch outside rather than in your office.

Why are there so many variations in government measures of social distancing?

Certain measures of social distancing do not belong to the individual, but are imposed by governments. It is quite confusing that some provinces have not yet closed schools , while other jurisdictions have restaurant closings .

Mulligan admitted that mixed messages can be “confusing and irritating” to the public.

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, epidemiologist and clinical professor at the University of British Columbia’s School of Population and Population Health, said governments are following what has worked in other countries and trying to balance these changing recommendations with very strict economic implications. measures. “There are going to be businesses that will not survive,” he said.

He thinks some provinces may feel pressured to tighten restrictions because of their neighbors. “You don’t want the number of people infected to take off and people say,” Why didn’t you do that when all the other jurisdictions were? “”

Mulligan believes that the federal messages on social distancing have been fairly strict. “The provinces are slowly catching up,” she said. “They seem to be waiting for science to demonstrate community transmission [people catching it at home, not abroad]”But she said that unless many people are tested, it is often not detected until long after it has happened.”

To what extent should healthy people limit their own social interactions?

Obviously, people have to follow government rules and regulations.

Beyond that, it’s up to the individual, said Hoption Cann.

“It is your choice,” he said. “You are trying to do everything you can to prevent the spread.”

However, he said that if you can avoid even smaller gatherings, such as meetings or gatherings, it is a good thing to do.

Mulligan, who works with community health centers and said she was concerned about maintaining services for the marginalized, is taking a firmer stand.

“My advice to people is to take this as literally and seriously and strictly as possible in your life and to avoid contact that is not essential.”

What types of social interactions can we have then?

Most experts, including Hoption Cann and Mulligan, recommend outdoor activities such as walking in residential areas, hiking, or going to less crowded parks.

Mulligan also recommends connecting online via video chats or calling or texting others.

Most importantly, she recommends volunteering to help someone else, such as an elderly neighbor or parent.

“Turn your social needs into selflessness, community care and caring,” she said, “and you will feel really good and help yourself.”

Can I hire a babysitter?

Many schools and daycares across the country are closed. But not everyone can work from home, and with high-risk seniors, grandparents aren’t necessarily the best option.

Hoption Cann said that if you need to hire a babysitter, they should be carefully screened for cold symptoms.

Will governments and individuals need to further tighten social distancing strategies?

Hoption Cann said he sees a tightening of the regulations as the recommendations change.

“You want to keep an eye on public health recommendations because they collect data from around the world on best practices,” he said. “It changes from day to day.”

How long will we have to continue?

Unfortunately, no one knows.

Many measures such as school closings have been in place for two or three weeks so far.

Hoption Cann recommends avoiding large gatherings for the next month or a month and a half.