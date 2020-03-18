Confusion on how and when the Ohio primary will take place after the postponement of the coronavirus

The next day Ohio postponed primary elections because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus – and despite a recommendation from Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, that the state hold its elections on June 2 – there is still no clear plan for when and how Ohio voters will vote in their primary elections .

Amid growing fears of the spread of the coronavirus and warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against large rallies, DeWine filed a lawsuit Monday in a lower court to postpone the state’s primary elections. The court ruled against him, and DeWine decided he would keep the polling stations closed anyway, ordering state health director Dr. Amy Action to use the broad powers conferred on him. by Ohio law to prevent the spread of the disease and order the election to be stopped.

“During this period when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, the holding of elections tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to put themselves at unacceptable risk to health from contracting the coronavirus,” said DeWine when the decision was announced.

Early Tuesday morning, the Ohio Supreme Court refused to grant a request at the 11th hour to force DeWine to hold the elections, giving at least tacit legal approval of the governor’s decision.

But unlike other states, an election day can only be set by the state legislature or an Ohio court. For this reason, when DeWine said he would not allow polling stations to open on Tuesday for public health reasons, neither he nor any member of his administration had the power to change the elections to a new one. date, as has happened in other states.

So since Wednesday morning, Ohio voters have not yet had a say in the Democratic presidential candidate or the primaries for various other positions, and they have no alternative to vote. There also does not seem to be a consensus on how or when to hold the primaries.

DeWine and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said they wanted to move the primary to June 2, and LaRose essentially said so in a directive released Monday. “On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, electoral councils must vote in person at the polling stations in their county”, directive bed. This directive is linked to voter information web pages, including the Cuyahoga County Council Elections and Ohio Democratic County Presidents Association.

This directive from Republican LaRose drew sharp criticism from the leader of the parliamentary minority, Democrat Emilia Sykes, for what she said was “sharing inaccurate information during a period of chaos when Ohioans turn to him.” to get the truth and advice. “

“As Chief Electoral Officer of the State, Secretary LaRose is solely responsible for the proper execution of a fair election in the State of Ohio. This includes sharing accurate information. What has passed the last few hours has been anything but, “Sykes said Tuesday. declaration.

“Now, in the hours after the chaos, he continues to send press releases and share information on his website saying that election day has been postponed to June 2. This is simply not true. Like the governor noted, and state law requires, only the legislature or the court has the power to set or change the date for elections, and to date, no entity has done this. However, LaRose continues to suggest that people can continue to vote for the absent in direct violation of state law. This is also false. “

Pary’s Democratic President David Pepper said he does not think an election on June 2 is enough and also said that neither DeWine nor LaRose can unilaterally set a new election day.

“Unfortunately, the primary offered in person on June 2 was probably devoid of legal power, but it also caused major problems,” Pepper said in a statement on Facebook Tuesday evening. “The delay is very problematic for a multitude of reasons, including the missing deadlines to send delegates to the conventions of nomination. And it is difficult to think that this crisis of virus will be solved by then, even to have a vote in person.”

Pepper, however, indicated that DeWine was willing to work on multiple possibilities, saying that the governor had indicated “that there was no” magic “in his June 2 proposal.”

In a statement on behalf of the state’s Democratic Party, Pepper said he had filed a lawsuit with the Ohio Supreme Court to ensure that no legal formalities prevented Ohio voters from having the opportunity to vote.

“Earlier today we declared that we would press charges to defend the right of voters to participate fully in the democratic state primary elections and, in the absence of action from the General Assembly and other actors Wishing to close the primary, we have filed with the Ohio Supreme Court will ensure that all eligible voters in Ohio can exercise their right to vote in this primary, “said Pepper. “Yesterday’s actions did not create an uncontrolled authority with the governor or the secretary of state to organize a new election. The authority for a new election must therefore come from the legislature or a court.”

On ways to potentially organize an election, Pepper said on Fox News Tuesday afternoon that he would prefer an extended mail vote and potentially an opt-out vote.

Apparently understanding that they should take new steps in Parliament or in the courts, DeWine and LaRose released a joint statement on Tuesday reducing the “must”.[s]”Used in LaRose’s Monday night directive to make strong suggestions about how Ohioans should be able to vote in their primaries.

“Last night, the actions of the director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton, saved lives in Ohio,” the statement said. “By preventing Ohioans from going to polling stations, we have avoided a situation that would have been contrary to the most recent scientific evidence available and would have dangerously advanced the spread of coronaviruses in Ohio.”

He continued: “As we move forward, it is extremely important that Ohioans have ample time to vote by mail-in ballot and have the opportunity to vote in person, as provided for in the directive issued last night by the Secretary State.”

On the legislative front, the President of the Republican Senate, Larry Obhof, published a declaration Tuesday afternoon saying he would work with LaRose and DeWine to find a legislative solution to Ohio’s electoral confusion.

“We recognize the difficult situation the state finds itself in and the need to protect public health while maintaining citizens’ access to all their rights, including the right to vote,” said Obhof. “The Senate will work with the governor and the secretary of state in the coming days on any legislation necessary to deal with this unique and difficult set of circumstances, including setting a new date for the primary election. .. I believe it is important for the governor, the secretary of state and the legislature to work together in this time of crisis. “

State Senate minority leader Kenny Yuko, a Democrat, also said he believes the legislature should be the body responsible for determining how the new elections should be held.

“The legislator must quickly remedy the confusion caused by the displacement of the primary elections in such a short time,” he said in a statement. “The fate of many community levies and local problems is at stake and the closing of the primary before June 2 should always be on the table … Our caucus will present our ideas on how to solve this problem, as well as others critical issues facing Ohioans before our next day of session. “

By the time Ohio straightens its electoral situation, however, it seems unlikely that its votes will matter in the presidential primaries. President Trump won GOP nomination for president on Tuesday and former vice president Joe Biden increased his lead over Vermont senator Bernie Sanders with victories in the three states that held elections Tuesday – Arizona , Florida and Illinois.

But Yuko is right to say that the Ohioans will still have other races and local issues to decide once he understands how he will hold his election postponed, when and how it will be done.