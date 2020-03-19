Congress joins forces to fight coronavirus as pandemic hits home, sickens first two members

Congress, a branch of government which is not known for its ability to act quickly and which is certainly not known to have achieved broad consensus on important issues, has done these two things by running two coronavirus-expenditure expenses related to President Trump office in two weeks and is working feverishly to put together a third successful package that could be worth over $ 1 trillion.

Trump’s second coronavirus bill, which will provide $ 100 billion in paid sick leave, unemployment assistance and free virus testing to Americans, comes as the coronavirus pandemic strikes near home us on Capitol Hill. Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., And Ben McAdams, D-Utah, were the first members of Congress to test positive on Wednesday for the disease officially known as COVID-19.

“I want everyone to know that I feel much better,” said Diaz-Balart in a statement on his diagnosis. “We must continue to work together to emerge as a stronger country in these difficult times.”

Congress certainly works together. The Senate has successfully pass the House Coronavirus bill without amendment by a margin of 90 to 8, sending it to Trump’s office just two days after the House passed a technical correction to the legislation.

The expedited adoption of the legislation of the House was a radical departure from the usual interaction between the Houses. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., The so-called “Grim Reaper” for the “socialist agenda” of the House, has disagreed with House Democrats since taking office control of the lower house in early 2019.

“Now is the time for urgent bipartisan action and, in this case, I don’t think we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers,” said McConnell on Wednesday. in the Senate, announcing that he would. vote for the second coronavirus bill despite some perceived flaws.

And even before the Senate introduced the second bill, members of Congress and the Trump administration were stumbling upon it to come up with ideas for another bill.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, each offered different ideas on how the government could send checks directly to Americans who are financially strapped because of the economic downturn . Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., confirmed Tuesday on Sirius XM’s “Michael Smerconish program” that “a one-time distribution of $ 1,000 to each adult citizen” was “seriously discussed”.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Monday that he would propose at least $ 750 billion in spending to fight the coronavirus crisis before its release the day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin presented 850 billion Republican senators spending dollars for the same purpose.

so reports Released on Wednesday that the third package of coronaviruses could actually be worth $ 1 trillion or more, while the administration is urging two sets of stimulus checks to the Americans.

McConnell said Tuesday he would split Republican senators into task forces to draft parts of the GOP version of the third Coronavirus Response Bill in coordination with the White House.

“It is a Herculean task, from a legislative point of view, to try to create something as important with 53 people,” said McConnell. “Everyone has a way to pass their suggestions on to one of these three working groups. These working groups will work with the Treasury Department and Secretary Mnuchin and his team, to see if we can reach a Republican consensus so that we know where we are. “

He said he then plans to sit down with Schumer and work on the differences between the Republican proposal and the Democratic proposal before working to quickly pass third stage legislation.

In a letter on Wednesday to fellow Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Prepared them for the third coronavirus bill, which she said would focus on “insurance – unemployment, increased funding for Medicaid and additional assistance to small businesses.

“As we move forward with new legislation, we all view this tragic pandemic as a challenge for us to shape an economy that puts families first,” she wrote in the letter.

She continued: “The coronavirus pandemic has caused great suffering in our country, but we must hope that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Science has given us reason to hope, and the best minds in the world All work Be proud of your support for our first bill, which has allocated billions of dollars to find treatment and a vaccine, and our second bill, Family Focus, testing-oriented, the tests, the tests. “

Pelosi said in the letter that she is planning a conference call Thursday with her caucus. In addition, McConnell is expected to speak with Schumer on a potential deal for a Senate version of a Phase 3 coronavirus bill on Thursday – hours after Schumer and Mnuchin spoke twice about the legislation on Wednesday.

The concrete actions of Congress are also not the only things to move with unusual unity. A number of official social media channels that normally offer a regular regime of partisan attacks, including the official Twitter account of Senate Republicans and the official account of House Democrats, have become vital sources of information on coronavirus as the pandemic became more severe in the United States.

In addition to providing health advice on how to stay healthy and limit the spread of the virus, the accounts of the respective majorities of the House and the Senate, as well as a number of other normally partisan channels, have emphasized the importance of Americans acting together to fight the coronavirus.

“Now more than ever, we must remember that we are ALL in the same boat,” the House of Democrats tweeted on Wednesday.

“We are ALL in the same boat,” say Senate Republicans in the tweet pinned to the top of their account. “And we can ALL do our part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

Marisa Schultz and Chad Pergram of Fox News contributed to this report.