Congress must provide funds or postal service may close due to coronavirus: report

Top lawmakers say U.S. Postal Service needs funding amid coronavirus epidemic, a report reported on Tuesday.

Postal service needs “urgent help” amid the coronavirus pandemic or it could close as early as June, officials Carolyn B. Maloney and Gerry Connolly said in a statement, McClatchy News reported.

“Based on a number of briefings and warnings this week about a critical drop in mail across the country, it has become clear that the postal service will not survive the summer without the immediate help of Congress. and the White House. ” – Statement by Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney and Gerry Connolly regarding the US postal service and the coronavirus

The House Democrats presented their own stimulus package which included emergency funds to save the postal service from “imminent bankruptcy,” the press release said.

Under the Democrat Stimulation Legislation, Workers and Families Liability Act, Provide $ 25 billion in emergency credit, eliminate existing postal service debt and force it to prioritize medical deliveries, McClatchy News reported.

Closing the postal service would cause serious difficulties in several areas – including the delivery of prescription drugs, the report said. Last year, more than a billion shipments of prescription drugs were made by the postal service, the statement said.

People currently benefit from government accommodation or home stay orders, many of whom depend on the delivery of essential items through the postal service.

In addition, since 2020 is an election year, many people rely on the USPS to vote by mail. According to the press release, more than 25% of the votes in the last election were distributed by American mail.

As of Tuesday, there were nearly 55,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to several government health agencies. at least 20 postmen had tested positive for COVID-19, reported the New York Times.