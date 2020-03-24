Congress resolution seeks international investigation into coronavirus management in China

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., And Representative Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Request China To Pay Money To Countries Affected By Novel coronavirus, arguing that the Chinese Communist Party must pay for its “lies” about the early epidemic of the virus.

The pair of GOP lawmakers presented a bicameral resolution Tuesday, calling for an international investigation to quantify the damage caused by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cover-up of the early spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The resolution also calls on the international community to devise a mechanism to compensate the United States and other nations severely affected by China’s initial decision to hide the emergence of COVID-19.

“From day one, the Chinese Communist Party has intentionally lied to the world about the origin of this pandemic,” said Hawley in a statement. “The CCP was aware of the reality of the virus as early as December, but ordered laboratories to destroy samples and forced doctors to remain silent. It is time to conduct an international investigation into the role that their concealment has played in the spread of this devastating pandemic. The CCP must be held accountable for what the world is currently suffering. “

The wording of their resolution condemns the Chinese government for having recently argued that COVID-19 was not from China and for having alleged “that the United States military could have delivered COVID-19 to the city of Wuhan”.

Stefanik said there is no doubt that China “has knowingly withheld critical information necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19 of Chinese origin and continues to this day to spread lies and misinformation about the origin of the deadly virus “.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle attacked China. Earlier Tuesday, Representative Jim Banks, R-Ind., Presented a bipartisan resolution condemn the Chinese government on his management of the coronavirus epidemic, providing a vivid picture of lies and mismanagement contributing to the pandemic that infected nearly 390,000 people worldwide and killed more than 16,700 people.

THE RESOLUTION OF THE BIPARTISAN HOUSE CONDEMNS THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT FOR MANAGING THE RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUSES

This resolution comes as tensions between the United States and China are high over the Chinese government’s large-scale propaganda campaign seeking to present itself as the world savior of coronaviruses while several American officials and politicians, including President Trump , decided to call the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” in reference to its origins in Wuhan, a city in China.

“Simply put – China must and will be held accountable,” said Stefanik.

We do not know when either resolution would get a vote in the House or the Senate.

Tyler Olson of Fox News contributed to this report.