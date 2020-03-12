Congress should restrict Capitol tours for fear of coronavirus

Discussions are underway to limit all activities not essential to Capitol in the middle of coronavirus threat. Fox News has learned that the conversations will likely result in a suspension of public visits to the Capitol and limits to other access by certain Capitol Hill staff and employees.

Fox is said to be unlikely to start slowing “staff” who work on the Hill. These decisions could be taken by individual offices. And a major effort is underway to obtain teleworking aids. Each office can make its own staff and telework decisions.

Regarding the limitation of official visitors who come for meetings, a source told Fox that there could be a scenario where those who come to meet legislators or staff should be escorted.

Legislators and helpers have been yelling for days at what they think are mixed messages sent to Capitol Hill. On the one hand, the Office of the attending physician at the Capitol recommends social estrangement and implores legislators to avoid “mixing” with large groups. On the other hand, the Capitol beat all week with thousands of visitors, parading through the complex on guided tours.

Today, at one point, the Capitol Rotunda was so crowded that helpers, legislators and others could barely cut from the side of the House to the side of the Senate.

Fox is told that House and Senate leaders, as well as officials on both sides of the Capitol, are likely to make an official announcement the next day or so about what activities at the Capitol are considered essential. Nothing is yet finalized. But Fox is told that the key is to have all the officers and officers of the House and the Senate agree “for the health, safety and well-being” of those who work at Capitol Hill.

Fox is advised that one of the least “essential” activities on Capitol Hill is guided tours, and that bringing in members to vote on the House and Senate floors is among the most essential. When Fox asked if congressional visits would be the first to leave, an informed source replied “yes.”

There will then be judgments as to whether certain hearings and even official visits to meet with legislators are considered essential. Majority House Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said today that he will work to shorten the length of the floor. This is an effort to prevent the current 430 members of the House from lingering in the room for too long. Hoyer said he wanted to limit the votes to “15 minutes plus two minutes”.

Legislators themselves find it difficult to try to do their job – but also to be connected to the people they serve.

“We are talking about social distancing. But what is significant social distancing? We need to practice what we preach, ”said an assistant.