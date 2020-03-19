Congress weighs massive stimulus amid coronaviruses: what could be there

Majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Thursday exposed what he hopes to be included in the massive stimulus package being drafted by lawmakers to ease financial strains on Americans due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the details have yet to be worked out, the package is expected to cost more than $ 1 trillion and focus on “direct financial assistance” to Americans in the form of cash payments.

McConnell and other Republicans have described a series of measures they would like to see included in the bill, the most significant of which is likely a series of stimulus checks sent to most Americans.

“Senate Republicans want to put money in the hands of the American people,” said McConnell on Thursday, noting that lawmakers are finalizing a structure that can quickly send aid to Americans.

McConnell said employment status would not be a factor and that money would go to the unemployed and those recently laid off; those who are still working; and retirees, even if they already receive social security checks.

While officials said the ultra-wealthy would not be eligible, McConnell said Thursday that checks would always go to everyone “from the middle class. Period”.

Following a meeting with other legislators, Senator Kevin Cramer, RN.D., said that the checks that each person earning $ 75,000 or less would receive $ 1,200, then the payment would begin to decrease for those who earn less than $ 95,000 per year. Those who earn $ 95,000 and more would not receive a check.

Cramer added that checks would double for married couples and an additional $ 500 would be added for each child in a family.

Republicans are also lobbying for relief and support for small businesses and providing “new federal government guaranteed loans” which he says “will resolve immediate cash flow problems”. McConnell also said that the Senate was working to allow “qualified” small businesses to obtain cash through “familiar institutions” like their community banks.

Another facet that the GOP wishes to include in the package is the implementation of “targeted loans” to industries of national importance, such as the airline industry.

“We are not talking about so-called bailouts for companies that have made reckless decisions,” said McConnell, referring to the 2008 financial crisis. “No one is alleging moral hazard here.”

“None of these companies, neither convenience stores, pizzerias, nor airlines, did it,” he said. “We are not talking about a taxpayer funded cushion for businesses that have made mistakes. We are talking about loans that need to be repaid.”

Democratic leadership in the Senate appears to be primarily on the same page with their Republican colleagues, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., saying that his party is “ready and willing to watch what the Republicans have set up and work with them. to set up a bipartite project. “The Democrats agree with the Republicans on issues such as helping small businesses and ensuring that American workers receive money during the crisis.

A concern of Democrats, however, is that any loan to risky industries must include protections for workers’ jobs. The airline industry has been widely criticized for its recent share buybacks that could help the struggling sector during the current pandemic.

“[I]If there is to be a bailout of any kind for the industry, workers’ priorities and protection must be included, “said Schumer in a statement. “Companies should not get bailout and then be allowed to fire employees or reduce their wages, benefits.

Schumer also wants a “Marshall Plan” for the country’s public health infrastructure – a reference to the massive initiative to help Europe rebuild after the Second World War. The lack of preparation and the lack of medical supplies in the United States have come under scrutiny since the coronavirus epidemic reached the American coast.

“Without a massive commitment from this Congress, our health care system will not be able to handle this crisis,” said Schumer. “There are not enough workers, not enough supplies, not enough beds, not enough public and local funding. There is great concern that as this virus spreads, countless Americans will not be able to access treatment or afford treatment if they contract the coronavirus. “

The Democrats also want to increase the money given to American workers who are unemployed because of the current crisis, Schumer calling it “unemployment insurance on steroids”.

“Our new employment insurance – unemployment insurance on steroids – must be fully paid so that lost wages are fully compensated, it must be quick and easy to access, and it must be generalized,” said Schumer. will ask this as one of our most important requests because it goes to people who need help. “

