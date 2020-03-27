Congressional leaders scramble to derail Massie who is trying to drag the vote on the $ 2 coronavirus bill

Congressional leaders rushed Friday to block the latest attempt by a rogue GOP lawmaker to force an extended roll call vote on the gigantic $ 2,000 billion response package against coronaviruses, which is almost certain to pass at the end.

Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Said Friday morning that he would indeed demand a recorded vote.

“I have taken an oath to uphold the constitution and I take this oath seriously. In a few moments, I will be asking for a vote on the CARES law, which means members of Congress will vote by pushing “yes” or “no” or “present,” he tweeted.

He indicated that he wanted to ensure that there was a quorum, which would require half of the members to report to Capitol Hill. This could drag the process for hours, in addition to raising concerns about exposure to the Coronavirus on the Hill.

But GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy nonetheless signaled that he had an exit strategy, insisting reporters should pass the bill without a recorded vote.

He did not explain how, but Massie is expected to actually request a recorded vote. Another member should then request a quorum, in which case a count will be made of all members on the floor and in the gallery – they have flocked to the room during the morning and afternoon in preparation.

Assuming there is a quorum, members could still oppose the recorded vote – which would result in a simple voice vote.

Hearing the wind of the plan, Massie yelled on Twitter about the parliamentary machinations.

“It is clear enough now, with enough members here to pass the bill, that Pelosi and McCarthy are still working together to block a recorded vote just to isolate members of Congress from RESPONSIBILITY. The largest spending bill in human history, and no recorded votes “” #SWAMP, “he tweeted.

Emotions heated up in the House floor all morning Friday before the impending vote on the $ 2 trillion stimulus bill.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., began her passionate speech on the ground noting that 13 people died in one day at Queen’s Elmhurst Hospital and that healthcare professionals still don’t have enough respirators and personal protective equipment.

She tore the Senate apart for fighting for bailouts that will help keep income inequality out of the way for families to get “crumbs”.

“What did the majority of the Senate fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history. Ashamed! “Said Ocasio-Cortez.” The greed of this fight is bad for the crumbs for our families

“There should be shame about what has been fought in this bill and the choices we have to make.”

Across the aisle, Representative Scott Perry, R-Pa., Said he was “distressed by the choice of Hobson” presented to lawmakers on Friday, saying that lawmakers should not have to accept independent “bailouts” to send aid.

“As we have discussed and are also discussing a fourth [package], plus the choice of Hobson. No more billion dollar bailouts for unrelated things. No more long-standing policies for a short-lived problem that requires critical attention, “said Perry. “… whatever we do, let’s do no harm.”

In a bizarre and seemingly unnecessary point of drama, Representative Haley Stevens, D-Mich., Refused to stop talking when his time was up on House floor, even though majority leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Was ready to let her finish if she had just taken a break to officially allow her more time.

Instead, Stevens continued to scream and raised his hands – dressed in pink surgical gloves – in apparent homage to frontline health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even though his microphone was muted.

While the chairman hammered the hammer and judged Stevens “inadmissible”, Stevens shouted “don’t be afraid!”

The Republicans, who are struggling to overthrow the seat of the first-year representative in November, immediately jumped on the explosion as a “merger.”

The frustrations were already burning as lawmakers were to return to Washington in panic after Representative Massie, R-Ky., Threatened to overturn plans with a simple voice vote and force a recorded vote.

Representative Fred Upton, R-Mich., Alluded to Massie’s controversy upstairs.

“So to you who oppose this bill. Please withdraw. We cannot wait another day to help. Don’t add to this disturbance, in fact, by being a disruptor. Be a leader, “said Upton.

Lawmakers have spoken passionately about how COVID-19 is damaging the health of their communities and how the widespread shutdown is crippling families and businesses. Yet many have openly attacked the vote for a bill that they believe will be helpful, while it contains many other provisions with which they disagree.

“It tears my heart because there are things in this bill that simply do not belong to it,” said representative David Schweikert, R-Ariz., “I consider them”, then the representative of the GOP stopped. “Well, I can’t say that word in front of a microphone.”

Schweikert, however, argued that Congress must “do the right thing” by passing legislation.

However, Representative Ken Buck, R-Colo., Said he would oppose the cost and debt legislation.

“As President Trump said, we can’t let the remedy be worse than the problem itself,” said Buck.